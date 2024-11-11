Rahul Vaidya celebrates his ‘pyaari sardarni’ Disha Parmar’s birthday and 4 years of proposing her on Bigg Boss 14

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most popular celebrity couples whose love story is nothing short of a fairytale. Today (November 11), Disha Parmar celebrates her 30th birthday, and there’s another special occasion to celebrate. Today marks four years to the day when Rahul proposed to Disha on national television on Bigg Boss 14.

Rahul Vaidya made sure to celebrate both days and make it special. He took to social media and penned lovely notes. Taking to his Instagram story, Rahul shared the clip from Bigg Boss 14 house, where he is seen singing Saajanji Ghar Aaye wearing a white t-shirt on which it is written, “HBD (red heart) Disha.” Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia, and other co-contestants are seen dancing and circling him.

Check out the clip from Bigg Boss 14 below:

For the uninitiated, Rahul and Disha Parmar started off as friends. While there were rumors of them dating, the two kept denying the same. It was only after he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house that Rahul realised his feelings for Disha. Wanting to take their relationship to the next level, he proposed to her on national television on her birthday. Disha then entered the reality show on Valentine’s Day and said yes to him.

In another post on his official Instagram handle, the singer posted a series of pictures with Disha and their baby, Navya. The pictures capture Navya’s different moods. The couple, who are in Delhi, visited the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for Disha’s birthday, and Rahul posted pictures from their day.

See Rahul Vaidya's birthday post for Disha Parmar here:

Along with the pictures, Rahul penned down a wish for his wife, “Happy Birthday Meri Pyaari Sardarni @dishaparmar I LOVE YOU! May you be blessed with the best health and luck in the coming years ..”

The fans in the comment section also wished the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress on her birthday. Actress Mouni Roy also dropped a heartfelt wish.

Pinkvilla wishes Disha Parmar a happy birthday!

