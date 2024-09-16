Rahul Vaidya updates fans about his and wife Disha Parmar's recovery from dengue; 'We had the worst 7 days of our lives'

Rahul Vaidya left his fans concerned after he informed them about his dengue diagnosis. Amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the singer suffered from high fever, and hence, his celebrations were marred. Meanwhile, Disha Parmar also updated netizens on her health condition and revealed that she was suffering from dengue. And now, the Bigg Boss 14 fame posted a note on social media informing fans about their recovery. Vaidya referred to the last seven days of their lives as 'worst.'

On his official Instagram handle, Rahul Vaidya posted a note that read, "Disha and me both are on our way to recovery now...thanks everyone for the concern and the messages and calls." In another post, the Laughter Chefs contestant wished that no one should ever suffer from dengue. He penned, "We had the worst 7 days of ur lives because of Dengue..kisiko bhi Dengue na ho."

Take a look at the posts here:

A few days ago, Rahul shared a photo of himself with cold wipes on his head while battling a high fever of 104°F. Then he posted another story, writing, "Dengue!" Later, he informed fans by posting a note, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki disha ko bhi ho gaya?" Re-sharing it on her social media account, Disha Parmar wrote, "Together forever." The actress also posted her selfie and mentioned, "Welcome to the sick club!"

Advertisement

Amid their dengue diagnosis, the couple was spotted at the airport, and they looked frail. While the singer struggled to walk, Disha appeared sick and weak, too.

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya is currently seen as a contestant on Laughter Chefs with Aly Goni as his partner. His stint in Bigg Boss 14 earned him immense recognition, and he also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Meanwhile, Disha Parmar was last seen as Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. She is celebrated for her role of Pankhuri opposite Nakuul Mehta in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya buys swanky SUV worth crores; Disha Parmar congratulates hubby and shares PIC