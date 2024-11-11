Happy Birthday Disha Parmar: Actress shares parenting tips that every new mom should know

It’s Disha Parmar's birthday today, and we're celebrating her with a special feature for all the new moms out there! A few days earlier, Disha held an AMA session where she generously shared her experiences and advice on managing newborns. From finding ways to keep her baby entertained at mealtime to tips for soothing her to sleep, Disha offered thoughtful and practical answers to common parenting questions.

As she continues to embrace the joys and challenges of motherhood, her insights provide a helpful guide for new moms looking for reassurance and inspiration on their own journeys.

Disha Parmar’s advice on keeping little ones engaged

Disha Parmar shares her strategies for keeping her daughter, Navya, entertained. She mentions that mealtime becomes a fun activity with everyone dancing and singing to engage the little one. Additionally, she uses a variety of stimulating toys to capture Navya's attention. Disha also incorporates a short, controlled screen time routine, allowing her daughter to watch 10 minutes of Cocomelon every alternate day, giving a balance of entertainment and stimulation.

How to choose the right diaper?

Disha addresses one of the common struggles of new parents: choosing a suitable diaper brand. After trying various options, she found Pampers All Round Protection Pants to be the best fit for her daughter, as it prevents any wetness and keeps Navya’s skin free from rashes. Her practical tip for new moms is to be patient and try different brands until they find what suits their baby’s skin, as not all brands may work the same for every child.

How to support a baby's teething health?

When asked about supporting her daughter’s teething journey, Disha shared that instead of relying on gripe water, she followed her doctor's recommendation. Since Navya was three months old, Disha has been giving her calcium, zinc, and iron supplements to support her growth. She plans to continue these supplements until Navya turns two, emphasizing the importance of consulting a pediatrician to ensure the best health support for young children.

Disha Parmar’s advice on feeding babies without screentime

The actress is glad that her baby is not a picky eater. To keep things interesting, she gave Navya different things early in life. “And I fed her everything—broccoli, palak, carrot, eggs... now bhindi, gobi, dal, rice. She eats everything. You just have to keep trying different things. Give sweeter things for starters… sweet potato, apple puree, banana. They usually like that,” shared Parnar.

Disha Parmar on her baby’s sleep schedule

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress shared that her baby sleeps through the night and 1 or 2 naps during the day. Talking about how she puts her baby to sleep, she shared that she plays the Gayatri mantra. “Gayatri Mantrra uska favorite hain. Jab bhi woh sunati hoon bohot jalddi so jaati hain. And 2nd favorite is Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” wrote Parmar.

For the untold, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Navya, in September 2023. Recently, the singer shared that the little one is taking her first steps. The couple actively shares updates about the baby and candid moments on social media.

Pinkvilla wishes Disha Parmar a happy birthday!

