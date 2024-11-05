WATCH: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s one-year-old daughter Navya takes first steps

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are proud parents to baby girl Navya. The celebrity couple actively shares candid moments of their baby girl’s journey. Recently Rahul Vaidya shared a major milestone that Navya has achieved. The little girl is taking her first steps and the delighted father shared a clip on social media.

On November 4, Rahul Vaidya took to social media to share a clip where Navya is seen standing up on the mat and taking small steps with her wobbly legs. Her nanny and grandmother encourage her as she tries to walk. The little one takes four steps before she falls in her grandmother’s lap, who showers her with kisses for the achievement.

Rahul Vaidya uploaded the clip with the caption, “Mera bachha taking her first steps. (red heart emojis)”

Watch the adorable video of Rahul Vaidya’s daughter learning to walk here:

For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed their first child, baby girl Navya, in September 2023. The little one arrived on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, and the couple believed they had been blessed by Goddess Lakshmi. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their joyful journey as new parents, delighting fans with adorable family moments.

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya is currently busy with his live shows. Talking about his television stints, he was last seen on Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited as Aly Goni’s partner. The Bigg Boss 14 fame also recently released his new single, Jisne Daaru Nahi Pi.

On the other hand, Disha Parmar was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Nakuul Mehta. While on the show, she announced her pregnancy. After welcoming the baby girl, she took a break from her career and is currently busy raising Navya. But she continues to stay in the news with regular public appearances and social media posts.

