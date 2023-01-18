Rakhi Sawant reveals she had a miscarriage; 5 Times when her personal life became a public spectacle

Rakhi Sawant is all over the news since she disclosed her wedding with her long-time boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. The couple had a court marriage, and she shared a few pictures of her wedding on social media. They tied the knot in May 2022 but were tight-lipped about it and recently announced their marriage on social media. Rakhi has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time and often makes it in the news due to her controversial remarks. She is known as the queen of controversy. Now again, her personal life has become the talk of the town as she revealed a disheartening incident about her life.

Rakhi Sawant revealed that the miscarriage happened as she was stressed and used to not eat properly. She shared this news with her husband (Adil Khan Durrani) and he has been supporting her throughout and even though he is sad. She concluded by saying that there are a lot of things but she can't reveal anything against her husband.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she suffered a miscarriage recently and it has deeply affected her. An emotional Rakhi mentioned that it happened because of stress. She added that when she was locked in Bigg Boss Marathi 4 she spoke about it and even told Bigg Boss. Rakhi revealed that she suffered a miscarriage yesterday, January 17, and at present, she is not well. She also mentioned that 5 months ago she got operated on to conceive a baby as she was facing trouble with it. After getting operated on, Rakhi states that she immediately conceived.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's full video here-

This is not the first time that Rakhi Sawant made it to the headlines for her personal life problems. There have been numerous times when her controversial statements and life issues became a public spectacle.

Here are 5 Times when Rakhi Sawant's life became a public spectacle:

Rakhi and Mika Singh controversy:

The 'kiss' between Rakhi Sawant and singer Mika Singh flashed a controversy. In 2006, when Mika landed himself in trouble after forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant. The incident saw Mika forcibly landing a kiss on Rakhi Sawant's lips during his birthday bash. Rakhi filed a case of molestation against the singer. On the other hand, Mika said that Rakhi had kissed him first, prompting him to reply in kind, she said that he misbehaved with her.

Rakhi and Abhishek Awasthi's relationship:

Rakhi Sawant and Abhishek Awasthi were in a relationship and appeared in shows like Nach Baliye 3 and Zara Nachke Dikha. However, on Valentine's Day 2011, Rakhi ended her relationship with Abhishek after she found out that he cheated on her. When he reached her house to apologize for the same, Rakhi slapped him several times in front of the media.

Rakhi on cosmetic surgery:

Rakhi Sawant is among the few names in the entertainment industry who have openly admitted to doing several cosmetic surgeries. When she appeared on Koffee With Karan 2 she openly confessed and said, "Jo chizen God nahi deta, voh Doctor dete hai,"

When Rakhi got married to Ritesh:

In 2019, Rakhi announced that she got married to Ritesh, an NRI businessman. However, her husband's identity was under wraps, and no one knew about him. The next year made headlines when she shared several photos from her Hindu and Christan wedding on social media but none had Ritesh in them. When Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, several mocked her for her non-existent marriage with Ritesh. But she stood to the ground and also said that it was her husband's decision to not be seen publicly as she works in Bollywood films.

Rakhi also shocked everyone in Bigg Boss 14 house when she revealed that Ritesh was previously married and has a kid from his first marriage. She claimed she didn't know about it until she tied the knot with him. In Bigg Boss 14 house, not once but several times Rakhi has mentioned that her relationship with her husband has not been great. They may have been married but their marriage is not solemnized in the true sense. For two long years, it was secret. However, the world saw Ritesh when she entered Bigg Boss 15 house with him. After their Bigg Boss 15 stint, Rakhi parted ways with Ritesh owing to a lot of differences in their relationship.

Marriage with Adil Khan Durrani:

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she tied the knot to Adil Khan Durrani in July 2022 after knowing him for three months. She also mentioned that they had a nikah ceremony followed by a court marriage. Rakhi stated that Adil wanted to keep their wedding under wraps because it would have gotten difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people knew about their marriage. Adil asked Rakhi not to disclose their marriage to anyone and this was the reason why she remained tightlipped about their wedding. Rakhi further stated, "According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai."

Rakhi further stated that things are not fine between the couple and said that a lot happened while she was locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. She also said that she will talk about it when the time is right and at this point, she wants to save her marriage. She also said, "I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai."