7 unknown facts about Rakhi Sawant's hubby Adil Khan Durrani you should know

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular celebrities in the showbiz world owing to her controversial life. Every now and then, the actress makes headlines with her personal and professional life. As per reports, she has tied the knot with her long time beau Adil Khan Durrani in a secret court ceremony. For the unversed, the couple have been dating for quite a long time and were often seen making public appearances together. Rakhi, who is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following shared the news of her wedding and also revealed that its already been seven months since they got married.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakhi shared a series of photos from her court marriage. Sharing these photos, Rakhi wrote, "Finally, I’m happy so excited, and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil." Soon fans and friends flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages for the newly married couple. Celebs such as Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal , Krishna Mukherjee, Mahima Chaudhry, Shardul Pandit, and numerous others have penned amazing comments for Rakhi and Adil. However, Adil on the other hand, did not share any photos or videos from the wedding ceremony.

Rakhi opens up about marriage

In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Rakhi confirmed the news of her marriage with Adil. She said, ‘Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai.’

Rakhi further stated that things are not fine between the couple and said ‘A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai.’

Who is Adil Khan Durrani? 7 unknown facts about him

Adil is a Mysore based businessman who is the managing director at ‘Used Cars’. His Instagram handle also shows that he has a lot of interest in luxurious cars and machines. He came into limelight after Rakhi Sawant introduced her to the media as his boyfriend after filing divorce to his ex-husband Ritesh. He is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Adil is an actor-model and has also featured in a music video along with his lady love, Rakhi. Talking about his education, Adil completed his graduation in 2017 and holds a BBM degree. He is a fitness freak and often shares glimpses from his workout session. Adil has gifted a BMW car to Rakhi and bought a house in Dubai of the latter’s name.

Rakhi and Ritesh’s relationship

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Singh. The two entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house together but parted ways soon after the show's grand finale. Later, in February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming that the decision to end the relationship was his. In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi said “Marrying Ritesh was a mistake. I learnt about his child while I was inside the BB house with him. If I hadn’t participated in the show, I wouldn’t have known his truth. My marriage to him wasn’t legal, as he hadn’t divorced his first wife. So, I decided to leave him. I was almost in depression because of the betrayal.”

About Rakhi

On the personal front, Rakhi is going through a difficult time as her mother is suffering from brain tumor. She posted a video seeking prayers from fans for her mother's speedy recovery. Rakhi's new post on Instagram read, "I don't care how hard life gets, I am not losing my faith in God."

On the work front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She was also a part of Salman Khan hosted hit reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she entered with her ex-husband Ritesh. The couple parted ways after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house and Rakhi had taken to her social media handle to announce her separation.