Report: Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi dubs television industry ‘safe’, Says ‘Sexual abuse does not happen here’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Many television celebrities have opened up about their experiences on the casting couch, sexual harassment, and more they faced in the television industry. But actress Kamya Punjabi, who is currently seen in Ishq Jabariya, has made a shocking statement by calling the television industry ‘safest.’ She stated that sexual abuse and the casting couch do not happen here.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Kamya Punjabi stated, “Television has been very clean. I don’t know what used to happen in the past, but now it is very clean. There is no such filth here. People aren’t forced or blackmailed here. There is no casting couch. If you fit a role, you have talent; you will be selected for the show. I feel television is the safest place in the entertainment industry. Sexual abuse does not happen here. Whatever happens, because there is mutual consent. Nobody is telling anyone to sleep with them in the promise of a role.”

She also admitted that some actors are ‘womanizers,’ but if the other person makes it clear that he or she doesn’t want such things, nobody will force them. According to her, if someone expresses feeling uncomfortable about a certain touch, then the other person stops.

“I know of some people who say that such things have happened to them. But again, if a girl does not want, it will not happen. It does not happen in the television industry. I don’t know about films or OTT, but it does not happen in TV,” added the Bigg Boss 7 contestant.

Advertisement

Punjabi concluded by saying that such things used to happen before, but not anymore. Now, only if two individuals are interested, then only such things take place. She believes television is a very ‘safe place.’

Talking about Kamya Punjabi, she has been part of several controversies over the years. Her comments on Bigg Boss contestants and her colleagues in the television industry have often been met with criticism. Despite this, she continues to be vocal about issues that bother her. Besides television serials, she is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Is Kamya Panjabi's new show Neerja- Ek Nayi Pehchan inspired by Gangubai Kathiawadi? Actor REACTS