Bigg Boss Friendships: 7 unbreakable bonds formed inside house, from Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya to Rubina Dilaik-Nikki Tamboli

The high-voltage reality show Bigg Boss is not just about fights, and competition but has also witnessed some of the most beautiful and strongest friendships.

From dirty fights and broken friendships to forming unbreakable friendships, BB House has seen everything. Amidst all the eviction, tasks, and fights, BB house has also been a place where some bonds bloomed and went beyond the walls. Each year, new contestants enter the show with the spirit of winning, and find solace and comfort in strangers, forming a thicker bond. Rather than the fierce drama, these BB friendships give pleasing and happy moments to all the viewers.

7 Unbreakable bonds formed in the BB house

In the journey of ups and downs, and a competitive atmosphere, we have got you 7 unbreakable BB friendship bonds that stood with each other.

1. Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya

In Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni entered to support his best friend now girlfriend- Jasmin Bhasin. Throughout the journey, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya stood by each other through thick and thin, from tasks to giving each other emotional support and never let their competitive spirit ruin their friendship.

The duo share an organic friendship and maintain their bond even outside the Bigg Boss House. Their genuine friendship and videos of goofing around the house became the highlight for the viewers.

2. Sameer Soni and Shweta Tiwari

Sameer Soni and Shweta Tiwari entered as contestants in Bigg Boss 4, and their friendship was the talk of the season. With their continuous support and true camaraderie, both the contestants formed a deep bond. Amidst all the challenges, the duo always had each other’s back, and their bond perfectly stood the test of time.

After so many years of Bigg Boss 4, the duo still share the same bond and are each other’s strong support system.

3. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal

The Bigg Boss 15 duo Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal stood as a rock with each other. The contestants’ friendship began from Bigg Boss OTT and grew stronger in Season 15. In all the controversies, arguments, and challenges, Nishant and Pratik showed strong support for each other and expressed their trust in each other.

4. Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar

The top two Bigg Boss 17 finalists Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar wished to see each other lifting the trophy. In between all the chaos, fights, and emotional breakdowns, the journey of two contestants transforming into brothers for life took all the spotlight and gained audiences’ interest.

5. Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli

The friendship formed between Rubina Dilaik and Nikkli Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14 was unexpected. The duo had a rocky start but when Nikki Tamboli re-entered the show, their friendship blossomed. Both of them started being each other’s support system to help secure a place in the finals.

Even after the season ended, the duo frequently appeared together on social media, giving a glance at their special moments reflecting the strong bond.

6. Sunny Arya and Arun Mahashettey

In the 17 seasons of Bigg Boss, the friendship between Sunny and Arun was truly special. Both the contestants were always seen spending time together but their strong bond faced dramatic results when Sunny got evicted after hitting Abhishek. Sunny got into a physical confrontation when Arun and Abhishek clashed verbally.

Sunny’s eviction highlights the intense and stronger bond shared between Arun and Sunny.

7. Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan

Everyone’s favorite Bigg Boss OTT 2 duo, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan stood with each other in all highs and lows. From their laughing moments to struggling with tough times, the best friends stated the true example of friendship.

The pure, and genuine bond between Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan was loved by the audience and the duo maintained their friendship outside the BB house and often shared glimpses of their meeting.

In conclusion, amid all the high-voltage drama in Bigg Boss, these genuine friendship bonds became the highlight of the show and are still cherished by the audience.

