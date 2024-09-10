Rubina Dilaik didn't welcome twins but triplets: 'Meri do nahin, teen betiyaan hain'

Rubina Dilaik embraced motherhood last year and welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The actress keeps dropping candid glimpses of her little girls, treating fans with their cute moments. But, months after welcoming twins, Rubina made a surprising revelation and said that she is a doting mother to three daughters. Yes, you read that right! In one of her podcasts, the Choti Bahu fame said that she had triplets but there's a catch.

Kickstarting the new season of her podcast, Kisine Bataya Nahi- The Parenthood Journey, Rubina Dilaik posted the first video on her YouTube channel. Before inviting her first guest of the new season, the Bigg Boss 14 winner says, "Mujhe twins nahi, triplets huye the. Aur aaj main iska khulaasa karungi. Kyunki meri do nahi teen betiyaan hain (I did not have twins, but triplets. And today I will reveal this. Because I have three daughters, not two)."

The next moment, she invites her sister, Rohini Dilaik, on the podcast. Rohini arrives with her little girl, whom she has lovingly named Veda. So, apparently, Rubina referred to Veda as her third daughter. Well, on August 22, the Chal Bhajj Chaliye actress posted a string of photos with her sister and Veda. In the photos, Rubina was seen spending heartwarming moments with the little munchkin and captioned it, "First Lunch Date with #veda."

Take a look at the photos here:

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced the pregnancy in September of last year through an Instagram post. Later, on November 27, 2023, the couple welcomed twin girls and shared the first photo of their baby girls, revealing their names.

Marking their one-month birthday, Rubina and Abhinav performed hawan and captioned the post, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today....Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack's Rajiv Thakur makes SHOCKING revelation: 'Anubhav Sinha was upset and scolded Mukesh Chhabra for casting me'