IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack's Rajiv Thakur makes SHOCKING revelation: 'Anubhav Sinha was upset and scolded Mukesh Chhabra for casting me'

Rajiv Thakur, whom we recently saw in The Great Indian Kapil Show, left his fans surprised with his performance in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The comedian-turned-actor played the role of Chief and received praise from his fellow artists. Recently, he revealed that Anubhav Sinha, the director of this hijack drama, was not delighted with his casting in the series. Thakur went candid about how casting director Mukesh Chhabra received a scolding from Anubhav for the same.

Rajiv Thakur on how Anubhav Sinha scolded Mukesh Chhabra for casting him

In an interaction with India Today, Rajiv Thakur opened up about his search for roles that could bring his other personalities into play besides comic characters. However, it wasn't easy for him, as everyone kept seeing him in comic parts. The comedian revealed that after receiving a call from Mukesh Chhabra for the audition of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, he was somewhere sure about his failure. But Rajiv grabbed the opportunity and thought of it as a learning curve.

Recalling how Anubhav Sinha scolded Mukesh Chhabra after the latter selected him for the role of Chief, Rajiv stated, "Anubhav sir told Mukesh bhai, 'Why did you have to take Rajiv', as he was confused. 'He did such a good audition, but this is the role of a terrorist. I don't want people to giggle remembering his past work,' sir told him." Further, Rajiv got emotional and reminisced about how Mukesh told Anubhav that if they don't give him a chance even after he cleared the audition, then who will? Hence, lastly, Rajiv Thakur bagged the role of Ibrahim Akhtar, aka Chief.

Rajiv Thakur calls his IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack audition 'weakest'

During the audition, he performed the scene where he told Vijay Verma, who was playing the pilot in the series, to fly the plane. Since he was playing a hijacker, the comedian-turned-actor enacted the scene and dialogue in a villainous tone but was then asked to do it like a normal conversation. Interestingly, Rajiv believes that his audition for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is his weakest audition.

In the same conversation, he added, "I really feel that auditioning is so important in front of the casting team, as they really help you get the tone correct. I am also a director's actor, and I hope after this, more filmmakers see me in a different light," he explained. Further talking about how people have been reacting to his performance, Thakur mentioned receiving messages from people. The response from his fans took him 15 years back in time when the Laughter Challenge show was launched, and he garnered immense love among the audience.

Rajiv Thakur opens up about getting praised by IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack cast

Reflecting on how his fellow cast members from the series appreciated his work, Rajiv said that he didn't receive so many compliments. But when the show's cast showered praise on him, he felt being on cloud nine. He shared that Kumud Mishra and Divyendu Bhattacharjee lauded his work. Not only them but even Gajraj Rao and Dia Mirza congratulated him on his work. "Everyone is just so surprised, and that makes me really happy. I feel like I have got a new life," Rajiv Thakur added.

For the unversed, Rajiv Thakur will be seen returning to The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. As per reports, it will start streaming on Netflix in September 2024. Speaking of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, it stars Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Amrita Puri, Pooja Gor, and Manoj Pahwa, among others. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

