Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce arrival of BABY GIRL: Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and more TV stars send warm wishes

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. They shared the happy news with the world a while ago. TV stars like Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Sunil Grover, and more sent the sweetest wishes to the couple.

A while back Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed in a joint post, "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer." As soon as the pair shared the happy post, an array of TV stars penned the sweetest congratulatory note for the couple. The Great India Kapil Show's Sunil Grover wrote, "Badhai ho!!! Best!!!!!!!", with 3 heart emojis.

Rubina Dilaik who is a mother to twins commented, "Blessings and love", with a heart emoji. Gauahar Khan, mom to 1-year-old Zeeshan welcomed the pair to the new journey of parenthood. She wrote, "Too good ! God bless n so it begins . Welcome to parenthood."

Shararat actor Karanvir Bohra who is a father to three girls wrote, "God bless you you guys.... This is beautiful.... #girlpower." Naagin actress Adaa Khan, Karisma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti also commented, "congratulations", while Rashami Desai shared a string of heart emojis. Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover, wrote the sweetest post for his co-star Deepika that read, "Mamma and papa! Welcome to the club!!Woooohoooooooo!!!! Congratulations!!!"

Interestingly, most of the TV stars who have wished for the pair have already embraced parenthood. The Ram Leela pair can surely take parenthood tips from these telly celebrities.

In February 2024, Deepika and Ranveer revealed that they were embracing parenthood. They shared a cute post that read, "September 2024." It had cute baby clothes motifs, balloons, and shoes. DP, as fans fondly address her, was active for the entire time during her pregnancy and was also seen at social events.

On 7th September, the couple was seen at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of the arrival of the little bundle of joy. Padukone looked radiant in a green saree as she walked hand-in-hand barefoot with husband Ranveer.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh the heartiest congratulations!

