Shark Tank India 4 panelist Aman Gupta’s birthday note on success, faith and love is a must-read for those who dream big

Shark Tank India 4 panelist and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta is celebrating his birthday today. Marking the special occasion, he shared a series of photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his celebrations and reflections on the past year. His fellow Shark Anupam Mittal, and other friends showered birthday wishes on him.

In the first picture, Aman Gupta is seen cutting his birthday cake with his wife and elder daughter by his side. The other images showcase memorable moments from the past year, highlighting his journey both personally and professionally. These include a family picture from their visit to a temple, Aman posing on the sets of Shark Tank India from boAt office, one from the Indo-French CEO Forum where he joined Prime Minister Narenddra Modi, and other highlights.

Check out Aman Gupta's birthday post below:

Along with the pictures, Aman penned an emotional note expressing gratitude for his achievements and blessings. He shared how he never asked for anything from God but received more than he ever imagined. Reflecting on his journey, he spoke about taking risks, believing in the unknown, and trusting the process. "I’ve taken risks without overanalyzing. Bet on things that made 0 sense on paper. Walked into the unknown with nothing but faith. And every single time, something clicked. Something worked out. Not by chance, not by luck—but by something far greater than my own plans," wrote Gupta.

The Shark Tank India 4 panelist also mentioned his entrepreneurial journey with boAt, his experience on Shark Tank India, and the overwhelming love he has received. He emphasized that he never planned every step, but things worked out because of faith and doing the right things.

Ending on an inspiring note, Aman reminded his followers that even when they feel unseen, there is always a greater force watching over them. He expressed gratitude for another year of growth and learning, feeling protected and guided.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with birthday wishes. Sophie Choudry, Madhuri Jain Grover, Vijender Singh, Sonu Nigam, and Anupam Mittal are among the few well-known personalities wo wished the entrepreneur.