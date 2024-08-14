Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam celebrate fresh beginnings as they move into new house; ‘Our dreams have finally come true’

Actors Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam recently marked a major milestone in their lives. The brothers, who are popular faces in the entertainment industry moved into their new home. Sharing the pictures of their Griha Pravesh and other traditional ceremonies, Siddharth penned a long emotional note. Their dream of owning a home in Mumbai finally came true.

On August 14, Siddharth Nigam uploaded a series of pictures from the traditional Griha Pravesh ceremony. He, his brother Abhishek Nigam, and their mother are seen deeply engrossed in the rituals. Along with the photos, Siddharth wrote, “We performed the Griha Pravesh, Kalash Puja, and Rudra Abhishek in our new home in Mumbai—the city of dreams, where our dreams have finally come true.”

Talking about his dream and why this is not just a house for them, the Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actor wrote, “This isn’t just a house; it’s the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. My brother and I have always wanted to give our mom the home she deserves, and seeing her walk into her own space, surrounded by love and blessings, was a moment we’ll treasure forever.”

He concluded the note on a positive and hopeful note by writing, “This home represents our journey, our struggles, and our triumphs, and I couldn’t be more grateful to share it with the people who mean the most to me. Here’s to new beginnings and endless memories in the city where our dreams became reality.”

Akanksha Puri, Anushka Sen, Karan Sharma, and Rajiv Adatia, among other celebrity friends and co-stars congratulated the brothers in the comment section and dropped heartwarming comments. Some also wrote how proud they are of Siddharth and Abhishek.

Fans of the Nigam brothers were overjoyed to hear the news and they also gathered in the comment section to show their love and support for the hardworking brothers.

