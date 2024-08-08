Top 7 Indian TV child actors who fulfilled their dreams of buying multicrore homes at young age: Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur

Young artists in the TV industry have gone beyond mere recognition, and with their talent, and amazing performances they have made a special place in the industry.

Their kids owning a lavish home at a young age is like a dream come true and a matter of pride for all parents. When talking about the hard work and struggles, some TV child actors have proved themselves with their immense dedication to the craft. By buying a house, these child actors have shown that they’re not only delivering memorable onscreen performances but also building a bright, and successful future.

Top 7 Indian TV child actors who own multicrore homes at young age

1. Siddharth Nigam

One of the most talented child actors, and heartthrob of many young girls- Siddharth Nigam along with his brother Abhishek Nigam bought a lavish house in Mumbai at the age of 22 and has been sharing a sneak peek of the construction process.

The actor has gained an immense fan following with his roles in Dhoom 3, Aladdin, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and Chandra Nandini. The actor has not only impressed fans with his acting but also amazed them with his dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

2. Ruhanika Dhawan

Remember Ruhi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? She’s now all grown up, and with passion, and hard work, she has made her dream come true. The cute child actor Ruhanika Dhawan owns her own house at 15 and has shared this news with an official post on social media.

Ruhanika Dhawan began her acting with Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein and became famous for her role as Ruhi.

3. Jannat Zubair

The gorgeous child actor- Jannat Zubair now showing her culinary skills in Laughter Chefs, stepped into the TV industry at a young age. With her hard work and dedication, the actress bought her dream house at 21, making her parents proud.

Jannat started her career with Dill Mill Gayye and rose to fame with Kashi. In addition to acting, the actress has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, and has been entertaining the audience with engaging social media content.

4. Ashnoor Kaur

The Punjabi Kudi-Ashnoor Kaur’s journey from being a child actor to one of the most popular TV actresses is truly amazing. With impressive acting skills, and recognition the actress bought a beautiful house at the age of 19.

The actress began her acting career with Jhansi Ki Rani, and later starred in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and a lot more, and along with acting she is also a fashion inspiration with massive admirers.

5. Anushka Sen

One of the successful child TV actors- Anushka Sen efforts paid off when she bought a house at the age of 21 in Mumbai and shared her excitement on social media

The actress debuted with the Zee TV show Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and then acted in various shows like Internet Wala Love, Jhansi Ki Rani, and Apna Time Aayega. Apart from TV shows the actress also starred in OTT shows like Dil Dosti Dilemma, and Crashh.

6. Avneet Kaur

The talented actress- Avneet Kaur is known for dedication, and passion right from a young age. She bought her own house at the age of 22, and is living a successful life in her beautiful house in Mumbai.

The actress started her career with a dance reality show- Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, and her acting debut came with the TV show- Meri Maa. She has starred in shows like Chandra Nandini, Aladdin, and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. The actress is also recognized for her role in Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani, and has now stepped into Bollywood playing leads in movies like Tiku weds Sheru, and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

7. Ashi Singh

The famous Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai actress- Ashi Singh made us nostalgic from her old-school love show. At a young age, the actress has achieved many milestones, and one of them is buying her own house at 25.

After Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai actress also starred as leads in shows like Meet, and Aladdin, making a special place in the audience's hearts.

Being a great example to today’s generation, these TV child actors have proved that with hard work, dedication, and passion you can achieve all your dreams irrespective of age.

