Surbhi Chandna birthday: Husband Karan Sharma shares BTS video for his 'reason to be', encompassing 14-year journey of togetherness

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna has turned 35 years old today. Her husband Karan Sharma penned a cute birthday note for his loving wife, where he showcased the beautiful journey he has had with her for 14 years.

The video begins with Karan Sharma playing the happy birthday tune on the piano for Surbhi Chandna. She ends up saying, "It's a birthday wish from my..nai pata kiske liye." In the next scene, Karan is then seen showing off his smart watch that has Surbhi's picture as wallpaper, and as the clock strikes 12, he wishes, "Happy birthday, baby. 12 baj gaye."

The second part of the clip was taken inside the flight. Surbhi was seen in a de-glam look, and the duo was also enjoying what looked like a cozy midnight dinner in the aircraft. He pulls her cheek and then captions the video further, "Life with you is like a never-ending vacation. Happy birthday to the one who makes me fall in love with her every day."

As the cute video progresses, Karan can be seen adorably carrying his ladylove on his back and sharing an old picture of the duo having a glass of drink together. In one of the frames, she is also making Karan eat a biscuit, which is all things cute. In the end, they were seen sitting on a bicycle rickshaw. Surbhi's husband ended the video with the words, "14 years and counting."

Karan shared the clip with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday, My Reason To Be..."

Advertisement

Talking about Surbhi, she is best known for her role as Anika in Ishqbaaz. Her crackling chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was appreciated by her sea of followers. She has also done an array of TV shows and music clips.

A while back, Surbhi posted images from Disneyland, where she jetted off with Karan Sharma to celebrate her birthday. She captioned the post as, "This Birthday Lets Be Kids Again Happy Birthday to US", and was seen eating ice cream, doing Hyperspace Mountain ride, dancing as the happy birthday song was played for her, and enjoying herself to her fullest.

Talking about Surbhi, she is best known for her role as Anika in Ishqbaaz. Her crackling chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was appreciated by her sea of followers. She has also done an array of TV shows and music clips.

To talk about her work front, it was in 2009 when Surbhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She had a cameo role in the same. Post a 4-year-leap, she played the role of Suzanne in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna reveals husband Karan Sharma played 'hard to get’ in first meeting