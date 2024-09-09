Surbhi Chandna reveals Karan Sharma once surprised her during a girls' night out as she marks 14 years of love

Television actress Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram today (September 9) to share a heartwarming birthday wish for her husband, Karan Sharma. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, have been together for over a decade, and their love story has won over the hearts of many fans. Surbhi's touching post has only deepened their admiration.

In the post, Surbhi Chandna uploaded a sweet photo of herself kissing Karan on the cheek. Accompanying the picture was a sentimental caption that reflected on their 14-year journey together. She wrote, "14 Years Back I Met You Today. Safest In Your Arms Ever Since. Best Boyfriend to Now Husband." Surbhi also reminisced about a special memory from their relationship, sharing how Karan had surprised her during a girls' night out, a gesture that left a lasting impact on her. "You overwhelm me each time. Kaise Kar Leta Hai Tu Yaar."

Check out Surbhi Chandna's post below:

Karan Sharma, moved by the heartfelt wish, replied in the comments, "Thank you so much, baby. I feel special just by that one word... Husband. Nothing else matters but the faith you have always had in me."

Fans of the couple quickly flooded the comments section with messages of love and support. One fan wrote, "True love never ends! How fast 14 years completed." Another commented, "Awww! Such a sweet caption. you both are absolute cuties."

Surbhi and Karan's love story began in 2010 when they first became friends. Over time, their bond deepened, and they eventually started dating. However, they kept it under wrap. The couple, who have been together for several years, took the next step in their relationship this year when they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. TV celebrities like Shrenu Parikh, Akshay Mhatre, Mansri Srivastava, Nehalaxmi Iyer attended the wedding.

In an exclusive conversation with us, the couple shared that nothing has changed between them after marriage and Surbhi still refers to Karan as her boyfriend.

