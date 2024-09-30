Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Palak Sindhwani discusses health issues; reveals co-actor was made to suffer for 1.5 years

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental harassment and anxiety.

Palak Sindhwani recently accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers of exploitation and mental harassment. The controversy arose when Palak was accused of breaching her contract by endorsing third-party brands. However, Palak denied these allegations and revealed details of her discussions with the show's makers. She even opened up about dealing with health issues and disclosed her decision to quit Television.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Palak explained that she wanted to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year due to health issues and had been considering quitting the show for some time. She elaborated, "I always had a thought in my mind that I'll do TV for three years and then I'll take a break. At times, TV becomes very hectic because you are shooting for 27 days or 20 days and you are always on your toes. "

Revealing her health problems, Palak Sindhwani stated, "I have had certain medical issues. I don't want to go into details of that. My doctor advised me to take less stress and asked me to maintain a good lifestyle where I get good sleep and the work is light. But here anything happens at any time."

Speaking about her plan of quitting the sitcom, Palak told us, "I was planning to quit the show. In December 2023, for the first time, I told their production head that I want to quit. After hearing this, he said, 'No, not now. Now Kush is leaving.'"

For the uninformed, Kush Shah essayed the role of Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was a part of the sitcom from 2008 to 2024.

However, Palak revealed that he had plans of taking an exit from the show before 2024 but wasn't allowed to leave. She shared, "To even let Kush go, they took 1.5 years. He suffered for 1.5 years and that is the reason he was sent on a good note."

Further, Palak explained how the makers wanted to halt her exit for 1.5 years like Kush but she decided to quit in three months. She recalled how she was asked to postpone her planning of quitting the show during Kush's exit and she agreed their demand out of respect. She shared, "But at some point, I will want to leave. If it's affecting my health, if I am not happy then I will want to leave."

Palak revealed that she was shooting for the show amidst her feud with the makers and shared that her good bond with co-actors helped her to work peacefully.

Palak aka Sonu expressed her sadness and stated that she feels "bad" about leaving the show on an abrupt note. She mentioned feeling disappointed because she feels that her hard work over the past five years has been in vain due to the way the makers are treating her now. The 26-year-old recalled the effort she put into portraying her character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Palak even mentioned that she is close to her on-screen parents Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi and have made some good memories on the set of the show. She recalled her bad memories and said, "On some days, we had our first shot and then the last shot was ours. We used to spend 12 hours on set whereas the shot was just for 10 minutes. These things used to happen but I don't want to indulge in that. It was a big show and there are many actors so mismanagement happens."

She even disclosed that she never argued with anyone on the set or threw tantrums. Palak mentioned her disappointment stating how the makers are treating her now is intolerable and disrespectful. She said that the makers want her to stay till May 2025 and as she didn't agree to do that she is being treated poorly.

Palak discussed how she wishes to take a month's break to cope with the ongoing controversy. When asked about it, the actress shared, "Honestly, this one-month break can exceed to two months."

She revealed how her family is supportive towards her decision of taking a break and she mentioned that they have asked her to focus on herself as they have seen her suffer. However, Palak revealed, "Honestly, I don't want to do TV. Mera mann uthh gaya hai. 5 saal ek show ko dene ke baad aisa sab hua hai toh abhi muje TV nahi karna hai. (I don't feel like doing TV now. After giving 5 years to TV, this has happened so now I don't want to do TV)."

Palak mentioned that at this point, she wants to get out of this controversy as it has been exhausting for her. She stated that she doesn't know how many months it will take for her to come out of this mental space.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

