TMKOC's Palak Sindhwani alleges mental harrasment, exploitation and threats by makers: 'I'd cry in my makeup room'

Palak Sindhwani, who is celebrated for her role as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has accused the makers of mental harassment. After the production house issued a legal notice against her about the breach of their contract, the actress alleged that the team was making her exit from the show difficult. And now, Palak has made an unheard revelation that she would often cry in her makeup room due to the exploitation she experienced on the sets.

Palak Sindhwani claims makers treated her unfairly

Talking to Etimes about the harassment she went through on the sets and the inhuman behavior she was subjected towards Palak Sindhwani said that the makers never discussed any exclusivity contract with her, but when she informed them about leaving the show in August, the team started exploiting her. Providing a more detailed explanation, the actress expressed that the team seemed to have assumed that she would not wait until May to leave, which led to them treating her unfairly.

She referred to the breaching of the contract accusation as the peak of the exploitation. Although Palak was affected by the reports coming in the media, she constantly inquired about her official resignation from the makers. Due to all these circumstances and the controversial developments surrounding her, Sindhwani was mentally affected and hurt inside. Not only this, but she would slip into an emotional breakdown in her makeup room!

Did TMKOC's production team threaten Palak Sindhwani?

In the same interaction, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress purported that the makers had threatened her with serious repercussions and deleted her social media account. Recounting how she had dedicated 5 years to the show, she said that she didn't deserve such treatment. After many requests, a meeting was held between the producers and the actress; that was the first time Palak learned about the breach of contract issue.

According to Sindhawani, the controversy expanded even more when the makers threatened to delete her social media account to prevent her from continuing the brand endorsement activities. She questioned the same, pointing out how other actors in the industry can successfully carry out such endorsements; then why does she have that right? In response, the team emphasized that their contracts differ and asked Palak not to compare herself with others. They also used harsh language for her, too.

Palak Sindhwani alleges makers didn't pay heed to her health issues

Palak, who replaced Nidhi Bhanushali in 2019, told Etimes, "I was still shooting for them even while dealing with health issues and I had submitted my medical reports. I asked them to consider my condition and grant me some leave, but instead, they kept making me shoot for 12 hours straight, to the point that I could not even meet anyone or respond to their legal notice because I was stuck on set."

Recalling the experiences she went through in that one week, Palak referred to those as the most traumatic days of her life and alleged that the production team mentally harassed her. There were some instances when she was called for the filming and was made to sit for 12 hours when her work would actually take 30 minutes.

Palak Sindhwani is yet to receive her payment

As per the official statement released by Palak Sindhwani, she claimed that the production house is yet to clear her dues, which amount to around Rs 21 lakh. The statement also underlines the fact that the team has been asking her to continue working even though the actress hasn't received her previous payment.

For the uninitiated, TMKOC's production house issued a legal notice. According to it, the actress' violations of her agreement's key provisions have caused significant harm to the production company and even the character.

