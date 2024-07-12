Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:‘Hamare zamaane mein’, Mandar Chandwadkar’s humorous take on power cut on sets

Mandar Chandwadkar, who is known for playing the role of Bhide Master in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently took to Instagram to post a hilarious video about power cuts on the sets of the show. The actor often uses the phrase “Hamare Zamane Mein” in the show as the signature dialogue of his character, i.e. Bhide.

This dialogue is often used to relate any current situation to the ones faced by Bhide in the past, especially while he was growing up. Chandarwarkar tried to imitate the same dialogue off camera, while he was in the make-up room.

‘In our time even power cut was celebrated as festival’, says Mandar Chandwadkar

Mandar Chandwadkar was in the makeup room, sharing a side-splitting video about the frequent power cuts on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He began by reminiscing about his youth, humorously recalling how power outages were a regular occurrence back then. He pointed out that despite the lack of electricity, people never stopped working, using candles and kerosene lamps to get by.

Surrounded by darkness in the makeup room, Mandar jokes, "With this nostalgic thought, we'll be doing the makeup using the mobile torch light." Just as he made this suggestion, adding a touch of old-world charm to the modern inconvenience, the electricity suddenly came back on. His reaction was priceless—utterly clueless and bewildered at the perfect timing of the power restoration.

To top it off, with impeccable comedic timing, he concluded, "No worries, next time we'll do the makeup by candlelight!" The video perfectly captured Mandar's ability to find humor in everyday situations, making his fans laugh along with him.

Mandar Chandwadkar’s on-screen character and per episode earning

Mandar Chandwadkar, known for his role as Atmaram Bhide on the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has won the hearts of audiences with his memorable catchphrase "Hamare Zamane Mein" (in our time).

His character, a disciplined and traditional school teacher, often engages in humorous and spirited debates with the show's lead, Jethalal, which has become a beloved aspect of the series. Mandar's dedication and comedic timing have made him a fan favorite. For his impressive work on the show, he earns a substantial fee of Rs 80,000 per episode, as per reports.

Mandar Chandwadkar's acting journey so far

Mandar Chandwadkar, born on July 27, 1976, is an Indian television actor renowned for his portrayal of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the long-running Sony SAB comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In 1998, he founded his own theater group, Pratibimb, and performed in three Hindi and Marathi comedies. Additionally, Chandwadkar has directed numerous one-act plays and has been actively involved in both Hindi and Marathi television, having acted in over 30 TV serials.

