Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha down with a bad throat, attempts to sing THIS famous Rajesh Khanna song, can you guess?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha is slowly coming to terms with the grief of losing his father. Recently, he posted a heartfelt video on Instagram, where he was seen humming a very famous Rajesh Khanna song. Can you guess which one? The actor has been under the weather and in the video, it can be seen that he is coughing profusely.

Shailesh Lodha was heard singing Rajesh Khanna's Zindagi Ke Safar Mein Guzar Jaate Hai from the film Aap Ki Kasam. The film also featured Mumtaz and Sanjeev Kumar in pivotal roles and was released in 1974. The song is crooned by Kishore Kumar, while the music has been given by RD Burman. Shailesh was seen coughing in between singing the song and also had a flask in his hand. It may have contained hot water or a drink to cure his sore throat.

He wrote a comment on the post that read, "जब लफ्ज़ ऐसे हों कि गला साथ न दे.... (When words are such that even your throat doesn't support you....)". Shailesh had lost his dad last month. He was unwell for the longest time. Despite best efforts by the family, he could not be saved. He had shared a snap with his dad and had written, "Whatever I am, I am your shadow. Today, while the sun brightened the world, darkness fell upon my life. Papa has left us (sic)."

The actor was the narrator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah serial and used to solve all issues of Jethalal. He had earlier opened up about why he quit Asit Kumarr Modi-produced sitcom show. He had said that Asit had disrespected him and hence Shailesh emailed about leaving TMKOC.

During an earlier interview with Lallantop, the actor mentioned being called a celebrity guest for an episode of a show called Good Night India, which was scheduled to be released on the same platform like TMKOC. He was questioned by the producer about going for the shoot. The actor had to say that he went as Shailesh Lodha for the shooting and not as Taarak Mehta.

