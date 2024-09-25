When Shailesh Lodha revealed Asit Modi’s ‘asabhya bhasha’ was the reason for leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; THROWBACK

Shailesh Lodha, celebrated for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah, left fans shocked with his unexpected exit from the show. As a result, numerous speculations flooded social media. However, a moment arrived when the actor opened up about why he decided to quit the Asit Kumarr Modi-produced show. He mentioned that Asit disrespected him, and hence, Shailesh dropped an email about departing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah.

In an interview with Lallantop, Shailesh Lodha revealed that he was once invited as a celebrity guest for an episode on a show named Good Night India, which was slated to be released on the same platform as TMKOC. A day before the episode was scheduled to be telecast, Asit Kumarr Modi called Lodha and asked him why he went on that show. The actor said that since he was invited as poet 'Shailesh Lodha' and not Taarak Mehta, he went to shoot for Good Night India.

Further, he said, "Unhone (Asit Modi) asabhya bhasha mein baat ki, jo mujhse bardaasht nahi huyi (He spoke in an uncultured manner, which I could not tolerate). The poet remarked that a show is made by many people coming together and not just one person. "I thus mailed him on February 17, 2022, that I would not like to continue with the show," revealed the actor.

In the same interview, Shailesh said that the makers did not make the payment and clear his dues. The poet claimed that the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah withheld his payments even though he continued to shoot for the show and wanted him to sign a contract. But Shailesh did not do so, and settlement was done after the case reached the court.

For the unversed, Lodha was associated with the show since its inception. The poet-actor revealed that Asit once called everyone on the show 'servants' to which he raised objection.

