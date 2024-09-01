Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha PERFORMS last rites of father; says, 'Aap upar bhi sirf..'

Disclaimer: This article has mention of death.

Shailesh Lodha had essayed the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He lost his father, Shyam Singh Lodha recently and posted an emotional clip from his dad's last rites. The video is heartbreaking to watch.

Shailesh Lodha who has been grieving over the loss of his dad, took courage to post a clip, where he was seen performing his father's last rites. The clip will make you cry, as the actor is seen giving his last respect to his papa. In his tribute post he mentioned, "जिन के कांधो पर बैठ दुनिया देखी,आज मेरे कंधे पर बैठ दुनिया से चले गए मैं जानता हूँ पापा, आप ऊपर भी सिर्फ मुस्कराहट बाँट रहे होंगे...."(On whose shoulders I saw the world, sitting on my shoulder, left the world today.)

Shailesh, reportedly lost his father in Jodhpur, as per an India Today report. He had shared the sad news with his fans with a heartfelt note on Instagram. Through his post, the actor spoke about the deep bond he had with his papa and the impact, he made in his life. Reportedly Shyam ji was unwell for one and half months, and despite efforts from his family, he could not survive.

The 54-year-old actor had shared a rare picture with his father and had written, "जो भी हूँ...आप की परछाई हूँ....आज सुबह के सूरज ने जगत तो रोशन किया पर हमारी ज़िन्दगी में अँधेरा हो गया.....पापा ने देह त्याग दी....आंसुओं की भाषा होती तो कुछ लिख पाता.....एक बार फिर से कह दीजिये ना...बबलू". (Whatever I am... I am your shadow....Today morning's sun brightened the world but it became dark in our life..... Father gave up his body.... If tears were the language, I could have written something..... Say it once again... Bablu.)

Advertisement

The actor was best known for solving Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's problems, as shown in the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, the actor is now going through a tough time in his life.

The actor was loved by all for his role as Taarak Mehta- a character that is etched in the minds of Indian audiences. It was in 2022 that he decided to quit the popular comedy serial, because of the differences he had with producer Asit Modi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha and Sugandha Mishra to appear on Madness Machayege