Tark e Wafa: Maryam, Sibtain's FLIRTAITOUS BTS moments from their Mehendi are all things love: WATCH

Pakistani serials are known to have captivating content. One of the serials that has become famous in India is Hina Chaudhary and Mohib Mirza's Tark e Wafa. The makers have posted a throwback clip from their mehendi ceremony which is too cute to miss.

Hina Chaudhary plays the role of Maryam while Mohib Mirza essays Sibtain's role. The makers posted a BTS clip from their pre-wedding ritual which begins with Maryam saying, "Mei mehendi lagwa rahi hu. (I am applying mehendi.)" Sibtain says, "Acha, chalo mei video call karta hu receive karo (I am video calling, receive the same.)"

As the clip progresses, Maryam says, "Nai nai abhi mat karna. Abhi meri mehendi incomplete hai. Aur waise bhi bahut zyada shor hai, aapki aawaz nai aaegi. (No do not video call me now, as my mehendi is incomplete. There is a lot of noise and I won't be able to hear you.)"

Smart Sibtain then adds, "Acha, chalo mei ghar aa jata hu dekhne ke liye. (Let me come home to meet you.)" Maryam who then blushes says, "Sibtain aap bhi na bacho ki tarah zid karte hai. Acha meri mehendi complete hoh jaye. Mei aapko call karke khud hi dikha dungi. Lekin aap promise kare aap call karke mujhe tangh nai karenge? (Let my mehendi be completed, I will call you and show the same. However, promise me that you won't disturb me before the same.)"

Well, talking about the earlier promo of the Pakistani serial Tark e Wafa, happiness has arrived in the lives of Maryam and Sibtain, as they are all set to get married. The video starts off with, “Aaj se tum apni nayi zindagi ka aagaz karne jaa rahi ho. Shaadi shuda zindagi ka (New beginnings await for you.)"

For those who have just joined the Pakistani drama Tark e Wafa is about the complexities of a family related to themes of loyalty and manipulation. When sibling fight rises, the love of Sabtain keeps the entire family together under all seasons of conflict.

Sabtain is shown as an adorable brother with three sisters and is everyone's favorite. A successful builder, he has three firms while Maryam is an architect who falls in love with Sabtain while working in his firm. How will their life shape post their marriage? Watch Tark e Wafa every day at 7 pm on ARY Digital.

