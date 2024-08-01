Tark e Wafa PROMO: Maryam and Sibtain to get married; Anila has different plan for latter

Pakistani dramas are becoming popular in India, too. One of the shows that has kept the audience hooked is Tark e Wafa. Featuring an engaging story, strong characters, and an impressive screenplay, the drama is doing wonders. And now, the makers have released a new promo, teasing a twist. Let us take a look at it!

As per the new promo of Tark e Wafa, happiness, joy, and delight light up the surroundings as Maryam and Sibtain are about to get married, starting a new chapter in their life. The short clip opens up with a voice-over saying, “Aaj se tum apni nayi zindagi ka aagaz karne jaa rahi ho. Shaadi shuda zindagi ka (From today, you are going to start your new life, your married life)."

Further, the promo shows Sibtain holding hands with Maryam as she enters the wedding hall. In the presence of their families, they get married. After a warm welcome, Maryam and Sibtain go out someday.

Meanwhile, Anila remarks, “Yeh pyaar wyaar barsati medhak ki tarah hota hai, jitni jaldi chadhta hai, utna jaldi utarta hai. Yeh ladki bhi ek din, Sibtain ke dil se utar jaayegi. Sibtain shaadi toh Maryam se kar raha hai lekin ghar wo basayega Nausheen ke saath (Love is nothing serious; it subsides as quickly as it rises. This girl, too, will go out of Sibtain's heart one day. Sibtain is getting married to Maryam, but he will live in the house with Nausheen)."

The promo has the caption, "Will Maryam's presence with Sibtain bring joy to Anila's house, or will it put a curse on Maryam and Sibtain's happiness?)."

Watch the promo here:

Coming to more details about Tark e Wafa, this Pakistani drama is written by Rabia Razzaque while Kashif Ahmed Butt serves as the director. The ensemble cast includes Mohib Mirza, Hina Chaudhary, Shahood Alvi, Fazila Qazi, Sameena Ahmed, Zainab Qayoom, Maya Khan, Ammara Chaudhry, Mujtaba Abbas, Fareeda Shabbir, and others.

Tark e Wafa airs a new episode daily at 7 PM on ARY Digital.

