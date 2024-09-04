Tejasswi Prakash shows us how she shuts up her boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s mouth; WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the cutest couple who never fail to express their love for each other. The Naagin actress who maintains an active social media presence recently took to social media to share a fun glimpse of their relationship with the netizens. She posted a video to show her fans how she keeps her boyfriend's mouth shut.

Going by the video, it seems Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra went to get their monthly skincare done together. She starts the video by saying, “Aapne boyfriend ke muh bandh karne ke tareekein agar aapke paas kam ho, toh mein 2-3 tareekein aapko dikhau. Aaj ke ek tareeka ye hain. If you're running out of ways to shut your boyfriend up, I can show you 2-3 ways. (Here's one way for today.)” Let's take a look at the cute video below.

Then she points the camera at Karan Kundrra who is seen lying on the bed with a thick face mask covering his face, eyes, and lips. He tries to mumble something and then shows his middle finger as Tejasswi says, “Face pack laga rahe hain, phir bhi uska barbar kam nahi.” Then she adds one should have an agreement with the doctor that as soon as they enter, the doctor should apply a face mask on the boyfriend's face including his lips. Tejasswi gave a playful wink and concluded, “That’s it, girls. Take your guy for some nice skincare, ye hain aaj ke tip me.”

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 16 was last seen in Naagin 6. Although she is away from the television screens, she continues to keep herself busy with her vlogs, appearances on other television shows, and different events. Recently, she and her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra got back from a London trip. Besides their mushy relationship, they continue to remain in the news for their newly adopted pets, style sense, and travel diaries.

