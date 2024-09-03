Report: Karan Kundrra to join Sudhanshu Pandey as participants on Karan Johar-hosted show The Traitors

The internet is abuzz with the news that Karan Johar has come aboard for the upcoming reality show The Traitors. India Forums has exclusively reported that Kundrra will be joining actor Sudhanshu Pandey in Amazon Prime's highly anticipated reality show. The buzz around the show has been steadily building, with Karan Johar already confirmed as the host. Now, with Karan Kundrra joining the cast, excitement levels have soared.

According to a close source from the set, Karan Kundrra has wrapped up his commitments with Laughter Chef and is now confirmed as a participant in The Traitors. Besides Kundrra and Sudhanshu Pandey's names, another name has come up for the show: Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor.

Karan Johar, who previously hosted Bigg Boss OTT, is returning to the OTT space as the host of The Traitors. The show will be a Hindi adaptation of the American reality series of the same name and it will bring together contestants who will be confined to a single location for ten days. It will be filmed in the breathtaking locales of Jaisalmer.

The contestants will have to compete in various tasks to remain in the game. However, there’s a twist. The host will secretly appoint a few contestants as 'Traitors,' who will work to eliminate the 'Faithful' contestants, adding a thrilling element of deception and strategy to the competition.

On the other hand, talking about the participants, Sudhanshu Pandey's name first appeared on the show as a confirmed contestant. After his shocking exit from Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa, speculations surrounding the actor's participation in the upcoming Bigg Boss 18 become strong. But India Forums confirmed the actor's participation in The Traitor.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is currently busy with Laughter Chefs. The unusual cooking comedy show will go off air in September, and it seems the dates align with his upcoming show.

While none of the actors have confirmed their participation in the show, it will be interesting to see these lead actors in the reality show.

