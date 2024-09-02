Tejasswi Prakash's response to paparazzi when asked if she was angry is too cute to miss; WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash is the cutest goofball you'll ever know. The talented actress knows exactly where to put which side of her vibrant personality. Recently, the actress was papped by the shutterbugs, and the Bigg Boss 15 winner looked uber cute in her casual attire. A member of the media asked her if she was furious at them as she didn't pose for them. However, Prakash stated that she wasn't angry in a cute way and added that the team shot her recently with their lenses.

Tejasswi Prakash went out and about around the city, and the paparazzi spotted her. The actress rocked her cute green co-ord set and carried a black waist bag as she was captured by the shutterbugs. As Tejasswi walked towards her car, paparazzi asked her again if she was angry, as she didn't stop to pose and sheepishly went towards her car. The Swaragini actress responded with 'Nahi Yaar' in a cute way as she flashed a beautiful smile.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's spotted video here:

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 16, manages to stay in the news for her unique fashion sense, her newfound love for pets, her travel diaries, and, of course, for her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

The actress never fails to stun her fans and the audiences with her drop-dead gorgeous looks at various events that she attends.

Tejasswi Prakash has been enjoying her break after the wrap-up of Naagin 6. It has been one of the most successful seasons. Buzz is that the makers of the show are on the lookout for the new face of the franchise for Naagin 7.

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash is known for her stint on other TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Swaragini, and Rishta Likhege Hum Naya, among others.