The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Trailer reveals Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Rohit Sharma and others as guests

The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning for the next season. While the announcement has already kept the viewers in anticipation, the makers have dropped the trailer. The trailer revealed an interesting line-up of guests that included A-listers from Bollywood to the Indian Cricket Team; Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Sharma, Jr NTR, to name a few.

On September 14, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2’s trailer dropped. The 1:41-second clip starts with snippets of Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and the host, Kapil Sharma engaged in fun activities. Then an excited Sharma says, “Come on guys!” and the screen shows, ‘We Are Back.’

Watch the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 here:

The trailer shows Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar playing dumb charades. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt will appear together. Kiku Sharda, dressed as Gangubai makes the actress say her famous dialogue, 'Mere boyfriend se gulu-gulu karegi toh dhop deingi na usko' from Gully Boy. She also dances with Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

The Indian Cricket Team's Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and others also appear. Kapil Sharma jokes that he is lucky for Sharma as he won the World Cup after visiting The Great Indian Kapil Show's inaugural season. Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will be seen portraying characters from Baahubali when Jr NTR appears. The cast of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is also on the guest list.

Karan Johar expresses his emotions to Kapil Sharma as he says, "Bohot logon ka rishta mein agey badhaya hu, par mein khud single hu. (I have helped many people in their relationships, yet I am single.)" The host gives a witty reply as he says, "Halwai khud apne meethai nahi khata hain na. (The confectioner doesn't eat his own sweets.)"

Archana Puran Singh uploaded the trailer with the caption, “When your favourite guests meet Kapil & gang, Shanivaar ka FUNNYVAR banna pakka hai Watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Season 2 from 21st September, raat 8 baje, sirf Netflix par! #shanivaarbanegafunnyvaar”

Netizens expressed their excitement seeing the trailer. One user wrote, "So eagerly waiting for the new episodes dear Mam ...big fan of you." Another commented, "Literally very excited, eagerly waiting." "Super se bhi upar," wrote another.

