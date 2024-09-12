Loved Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video teaser? Archana Puran Singh reveals it was actor’s idea; Read comment

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is creating a buzz with its unique teaser launch. Now, The Great Indian Kapil Show fame Archana Puran Singh who is also part of the film has made an interesting revelation about the teaser launch. She shared that it was Rajkummar Rao’s idea.

On September 11, Archana Puran Singh uploaded the teaser of the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The video showcases film's lead actors Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao as news reporters, dressed in retro style. They describe the film as a "pure 90s film." They announce the arrival of a film that producer Bhushan Kumar, known for T-Series hits, is backing. The clip also has Stree and Animal references as the actors introduce each other.

Triptii says in the video, "The male lead is a purush from Stree." Rajkummar Rao sings, Pehle Bhi Main from Triptii's 2023 film Animal to introduce Triptii's character. They sign off by saying, "Ye film 97% parivarik hain aur 3% maha parivarik."

While the teaser has caught everyone’s attention, it is Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh’s interaction in the comment section that caught our eyes. The comedian commented, “Very nice n unique way to introduce.” To this, his The Great Indian Kapil Show colleague replied, “Hahahaa yaaa. Thanks Kapil! It was Raj’s idea of course.”

Archana Puran Singh uploaded the teaser with the caption, “1997 ke mukhya samachar… dekho sabke saath… padosi ho ya Pariwar… #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo Teaser out now! In cinemas on 11th October.”

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film’s trailer will be launched on September 12, 2024. The film itself is set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024. The witty teaser has raised the curiosity among the viewers and they are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

