The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Devara's Saif Ali Khan REVEALS whether son Ibrahim Ali listens to him; 'I think unhein..'

The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning with its second season. After announcing the premiere date, the makers have revealed the exciting guest lineup. From Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina to the Devara stars (Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Jr NTR), the new teaser has amped up the buzz even more. In one of the segments of the teaser clip, host Kapil Sharma asked Saif Ali Khan whether his son Ibrahim listens to him.

In the last few seconds of the recently released trailer for The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma asks Saif Ali Khan, "Peechle dino Aamir Khan humare show pe aaye the. Wo kehte hain ki mere khud ke bachche mere sunte nahi hai. Toh Ibrahim bhi abhi filmon mein I think aa rahe hain, aapki sunte hain woh? (Aamir Khan had come to our show in the last season. He said that his own children don't listen to him. So, Ibrahim is also coming to the movies now, does he listen to you)."

Replying to the same, the Devara star says, "I think unhein Aamir ki sunn ni chahiye (I think he should listen to Aamir)." The comment leaves everyone in splits, including Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma.

For the unversed, in the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan made a candid revelation and said, "Mere dil ki baat abhi bahar nikalne wali hai. Mere bachche meri sunte hi nahi hai yaar (I will confess what I feel. My kids don't listen to me)."

The trailer is uploaded with the caption, "When your favourite guests meet Kapil & gang, Shanivaar ka Funnyvaar banna pakka hai Watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Season 2 from 21 September, raat 8 baje, sirf Netflix par!"

Take a look at the trailer here:

The trailer also showed Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda dressed as Rajmaata and Katappa from Baahubali. Further, the Devara cast will also engage in fun game segments, promising more laughter.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 will also feature Rohit Sharma and his teammates, filmmaker Karan Johar, 'Bollywood Wives', Alia Bhatt, and others. The trailer offers a glimpse of Kiku Sharda performing Alia's character from Gangubai Kathiawadi in the most hilarious way.

