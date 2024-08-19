THROWBACK: CID cast appears on Kaun Banega Crorepati; Amitabh Bachchan makes THIS special request to team

CID, one of the longest-running television shows and Kaun Banega Crorepati, another popular show, are two iconic television shows that made our childhood special. Ever imagined how it would be if these two shows came together? In season 8 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the CID team appeared for one of the most fun-filled evenings. Let’s look back at some of the highlights of the episode.

The CID team made an iconic entry. As Amitabh Bachchan asked them to come on stage, Daya told ACP Pradyuman that the door was locked from the inside and in his signature style, the former broke the door to enter. The audience cheered and the CID’s background music played. Then they continued their investigation on stage as forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe found out what seemed to have caused all the trouble.

It was an entertainment-packed episode as host Amitabh Bachchan made sure to get the CID team to make interesting revelations besides playing the game. As Daya is known to break doors during investigations on the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked him if he ever broke a door in his house. He revealed that once the lock of the door was jammed in his house and he had to break it.

Another highlight of the episode was the usually sombre CID team singing the classic song Tum Bhi Chalo Hum Bhi Chalen on the request of Big B. Daya, Abhijeet and ACP Pradyuman hit all the right notes as they sang it melodiously.

Advertisement

The team also received a special request from Amitabh Bachchan to solve a case in their own mother tongue. The CID team members are from different cultural backgrounds as Shivaji Satam is a Maharashtrian, Aditya is a Bihari, Dayanand Shetty is a Tuluvas and Gupta is a Marwadi. They recited dialogues in their own languages and the audience loved every bit of it.

Narendra Gupta aka Dr. Salunkhe, Dayanand Shetty aka Senior Inspector Daya, Aditya Srivastava aka Senior Inspector Abhijeet, and Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman were part of the CID team that appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On the other hand, currently, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is on air.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: Rohit Shetty answers the most asked question about Khatron Ke Khiladi, ‘CGI kiya hai kya?’