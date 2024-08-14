Kaun Banega Crorepati is back for its 16th season, premiering on August 12 with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. In today’s (August 14) episode, Amitabh Bachchan got emotional as Sudheer Kumar, a farmer and student from UP shared his inspiring yet touching story.

Sudheer Kumar hails from a quaint town called Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned that his village lacks a proper identity, even missing a signboard. Many young people have departed in search of employment opportunities. However, Sudheer wishes to remain there, not wanting to leave his parents alone. He actively assists his father with tasks in the village.

Sudheer’s mother also got emotional. Amitabh Bachchan said, “Aapki baatein humne suni hum bahut bhavuk huye. Hum ummeed kartew hai jitne bhi aapke dukh hai dard hai jo aapne jeevan mein uthaye ho vo aapka beta aaj poora karde. (We have listened to your words and are deeply moved. We hope that all the hardships and pain you have endured in your life will be fulfilled by your son today.)”

During the episode, the participant requests Big B, “Sir, ek nivedan hai, ki agar ye charanpaduka hum le jaa sake apne gaon toh jeevan humara dhanya. (Sir, I request that if I can bring these Charan Padukas to our village, it would be a blessing for my life.)”

The Agneepath actor said, “Acha aisa hai, ye toh hum nahi de sakte, ye toh hum pehne huye hai lekin issi tarah ka hum aapko bhet de denge. (Alright, I can't give you this exact one as it's what I am currently wearing, but I’ll give you something similar.)”

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan also inquired about his current earnings. Sudheer replied that he isn’t earning anything at the moment. His father, meanwhile, earns Rs 45,000 annually, which is about Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month.

KBC is more than just a quiz show; it's a symbol of knowledge, resilience, and the spirit of the Indian people. Over the years, it has changed lives and inspired millions to pursue their dreams.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 14: Abhira’s abduction brings Armaan and Rohit together