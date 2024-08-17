KBC: Throwback to when Amitabh Bachchan reflected on show’s 21-year-long journey before the era of social media

In 2021, during the pandemic, superstar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he decided to host the show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 because he wasn't receiving film offers at the time.

Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda appeared as guests in the 1000th episode of KBC. During the episode, Shweta asked her father how he felt as the quiz show reached the milestone of 1,000 episodes. Reflecting on the journey, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that it has been 21 years since the show began in 2000 and he had initially been unsure about the decision.

People had warned him that moving from films to television might damage his image. However, due to the challenging circumstances at the time, he decided to take on the show. After the first broadcast, the overwhelming positive response from viewers made him feel like his world had changed.

As the audience cheered, Amitabh Bachchan shared that the most rewarding aspect of hosting the show was the opportunity to learn something new from every contestant he interacted with.

The audience, along with Shweta and Navya, applauded his sentiments. While narrating his journey, Bachchan became emotional and was seen wiping away tears, reflecting on his first appearance on Indian television through this show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is a Hindi television game show in India, based on the British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It made its debut on Star Plus in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan as the host.

The game involves contestants answering multiple-choice questions for cash rewards, with the option to use lifelines for help. Over time, the grand prize has increased, reaching ₹7.5 crore in Season 14 (2022) in honor of India's Independence Day. The show has remained a staple of Indian television, attracting viewers with its captivating format and iconic host.

Advertisement

The sixteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered recently on August 12. The season's first contestant to take the hot seat was Utkarsh Baxi from Bengaluru. An HR professional, Baxi played the quiz skillfully but couldn't answer a question related to the Mahabharat, leading to a loss of Rs. 25 lakhs.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Jaya Bachchan was against Amitabh Bachchan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati