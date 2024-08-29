THROWBACK: When Jasmine Bhasin's eviction from Bigg Boss 14 left host Salman Khan visibly teary-eyed

Bigg Boss has not only been an epicenter of controversies, but the show has witnessed numerous emotional moments as well. One such instance was when Jasmine Basin got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house, leaving host Salman Khan emotional. Although the actress was one of the strongest contestants on the show, she had to leave the show due to fewer votes.

During one of the episodes, Salman Khan asked the nominated contestants, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Rubina Dilaik, to gather in the garden area. Unlike most of the evictions, the Dabangg actor opted for a different approach and played freeze and release mode with them. After a while, the Megastar announced Jasmine's eviction from the house. In an emotional voice, Salman told her, "Sorry, babe." To this, she remarked, "I love you Salman sir. Sorry, I disappointed you and sorry to all my fans."

Hearing of her elimination, Aly Goni lost control over his emotions and started crying inconsolably. During their emotional interaction inside the house, Salman Khan also got teary-eyed and asked Aly to get a hold of himself. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor said that even he would like to go with her and cried so bitterly that he became breathless. He asked one of the housemates to get his pump. While leaving, Jasmin asked Aly to stay strong and come out as a winner.

Advertisement

During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmine Bhasin proved herself to be a strong contender, and netizens viewed her as a potential finalist. While leaving, she asked the housemates to take care of Aly and his anger. After she left, Rahul Vaidya was seen consoling Aly Goni.

For the unversed, Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin fell in love during the Bigg Boss 14 days and have been going headstrong since then. Time and again, they have expressed admiration for each other on public platforms and keep treating fans with their mushy pictures on social media.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such interesting stories!

ALSO READ: After Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey QUITS show, fans say 'From now Vanraj Shah will never be back'