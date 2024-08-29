After Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey DEPARTS from show, fans say 'From now Vanraj Shah will never be back'

While there were reports of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna leaving Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey left everyone shocked by announcing his departure from the show. Known for playing Vanraj Shah in the daily soap, the actor went live on his Instagram to announce his exit. Undeniably, Sudhanshu's departure marks a significant shift in the storyline and the overall dynamics of Anupamaa, as Vanraj Shah was one of the central figures in the plot.

During his live session, the actor expressed gratitude to his fans for all their love and support. The Singh Is Kinng actor apologized for making such a sudden decision. During the live Instagram session, Sudhanshu added that he has not been a part of the show from the Raksha Bandhan onwards.

In the video, the 50-year-old said, “Main pichle chaar saal se aap logon ke yahan roj pahuch raha hun ek daily soap ke zariye. Ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyaar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tareeke se pyaar hi raha hai kyunki main jaanta hoon ki agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai theek se kar nahi raha hun (For the past four years, I have been reaching you people through a daily soap. I am playing a character for which I have received a lot of love and criticism, but that resentment is also a form of love because if you don't get to hate him after seeing my character, then I feel that I'm not doing it properly)."

Advertisement

Further, Sudhanshu Pandey added, "Aaj main thode bhaari dil se aap logon ko yeh batana chahunga ki main ab Anupamaa show ka hissa nahi hun (Today with a heavy heart I would like to tell you all that I am no longer a part of the Anupamaa show). Not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in Anupamaa."

Although he did not reveal the reason behind his exit, the actor apologized to his fans for the sudden decision. In the video, Pandey said that it was his responsibility to inform his fans about exiting Anupama so that his audience wouldn't get upset with him.

Take a look at the video here:

Lastly, Anupamaa fame asserted that he would continue entertaining his audience by playing various new characters and asked them to continue supporting him in his future endeavors. After the Indrajith actor shared the live video on his feed, fans expressed their disappointment and sadness over his departure. One of the fans wrote, "No one can play Vanraj shah better than you!" Another commented, "From now Vanraj Shah will never be back." Netizens have noticed that Sudhanshu and producer Rajan Shahi have unfollowed each other on social media.

Advertisement

For the unversed, there have been reports speculating Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's exit from the show along with Aurra Bhatnagar for the last few weeks. However, Pinkvilla believes in delivering the true facts to its readers, and hence, we found out the truth behind these media reports. According to our sources, the speculations of the lead actors departing from Anupama aren't true. Not only this, but the sources added that the plans to introduce a new leap aren't on the cards.

Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. It boasts a talented cast, including Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Aurra Bhatnagar aka Aadhya reveals not being informed about leap by makers; says she's not OK with onscreen romance