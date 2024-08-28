Aly Goni reveals why he broke up with 'serious' ex-girlfriend Natasa Satankovic: ‘Uska reason yahi tha ke…’

Aly Goni is a popular face in the television industry who has been in a happy relationship with Jasmine Bhasin for four years now. In a recent interaction with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for their podcast, Goni talked about his relationship with Bhasin. Comparing his current relationship to his previous one, he hinted at why he broke up with his previous partner, Natasa Stankovic.

Aly Goni didn’t take Natasa Stankovic’s name, when he said, “Jo mera isse pahle bhi relation tha, voh bahut hi serious tha. Uska reason hi yahi tha ke usne mujhe bola ke ‘yaar jab hum shaadi kareinge future mein hum alag rahenge’. Voh cheez mujhe nahi jami (My previous relationship was very serious. The reason we broke up was that she told me that we would live separately. I did not agree to it),”

It is no secret that before Jasmine Bhasin, Goni was in a relationship with Natasa Stankovic. He added, “Main apne family ko saath leke chalunge jaha bhi jaaunga. Main family ko alag nahi kar sakte. Main nahi chod sakta, chahe duniya ki koi bhi taakat aa jaaye (I will take my family along wherever I go. I cannot separate from my family. I can’t leave them, come what may).”

He also shared how his current girlfriend, Bhasin is the favorite of all his family members and she loves them like her own. “It’s very rare to get a partner who loves your parents like her own,” said Goni, who is currently seen in Laughter Chefs.

For those who are unaware, before meeting Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic was in a relationship with Aly Goni, but their relationship couldn't withstand the test of time. They called it quits days before entering the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 in 2019.

After a year, in 2020, Goni met Jasmine Bhasin, with whom he is currently in a relationship. The head-over-heels in love couple never fail to set couple goals as they stand by each other through thick and thin.

