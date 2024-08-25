Aly Goni looks into girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin's eyes, calls her his 'missing button'; We're now manifesting a love story like this

Aly Goni's girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin has reportedly flown abroad. He is clearly missing his lady love, and his recent post is proof. The actor took to his Instagram handle to express how he feels without her. The post is proof that in the era of right and left swipe, true love does exist.

Aly Goni, took to his Instagram handle to share a romantic picture with Jasmine Bhasin. She was seen adjusting his coat which was too cute. He captioned the post as, "Aly missing jasmin button." Aww! Well, on the flip side the Bigg Boss 14 star also commented by saying, "Missing missing."

The background song inserted by Aly was, "Tu Hain Toh" from Mr and Mrs Mahi. Fans could not stop loving the palpable chemistry, the duo had, in the frame. One user wrote, "Look who is making my birthday even more special, with the special post of my favourite people." Another fan wrote, "Husband Material Saso main sash athi h jab tum dono ko et sath dekte h." A third fan commented, "Ummaaahh how cute waheguru bless you guys."

Even when Jasmine had exited Bigg Boss 14, she took to Twitter to express her emotions of how she missed her boyfriend Aly. She had penned, "Missing hugging you hard and listening the beat of your heart.. Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni."

It was in the house of Bigg Boss 14, that love bloomed between the duo. Her exit had shocked all her fans, but her love for the Splitsvilla 5-star was evident from the start. She had asked her sea of followers to support him when he was in the Bigg Boss house.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress did not want him to feel alone and requested her fans to not make him feel alone. She wanted them to come together to give Goni the love & support to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy. He did not win the same, but he surely won the heart of Bhasin.

Fans of the duo sweetly call them Jasly and are waiting patiently for their favorite couple from the Telly world to get married soon.

