Bigg Boss 18: Makers release FIRST promo of Salman Khan-hosted show with 'Time Ka Taandav' theme; WATCH

Ever since Salman Khan appeared for the shooting of the Bigg Boss 18 promo fans were quite excited about the upcoming season. While the audience was waiting for concrete details, the makers have amped up the buzz by releasing the first teaser for BB 18. The 10-second clip featuring the voice-over of the Dabangg actor is enough to give you an adrenaline rush. After the Dil, Dimaag aur Dum Ka Game, the team has announced a new yet interesting theme.

The teaser starts with Salman Khan saying, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav (Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. Now, time will play a crucial part for contestants)." Like every other season, Bigg Boss 18's theme has taken over the internet. Although the short clip doesn't give any hint about the release date or contestants, it makes the season look worth the wait.

The caption of the teaser reads, "Hogi entertainment ki poori wish jab Time Ka Taandav lekar aayega Bigg Boss mein ek naya twist. Are you ready for Season 18? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, jald hi, #Colors aur @JioCinema par."

Take a look at the teaser here:

A few days ago, Salman Khan grabbed the spotlight by filming for the first promo of the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18. His arrival was surely proof that the rumors about him not hosting the show were purely baseless.

Currently, the potential contestants for Bigg Boss 18 include Dalljiet Kaur, Shoaib Ibrahim, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Sameera Reddy, Maxxtern, Purav Jha, Pooja Sharma, Thugesh, Sheezan Khan, Karan Patel, and several more.

According to the latest reports of India Today, Nia Sharma has been locked as one of the contestants. Sources close to the development of the show informed the portal that the actress has signed the dotted lines for the show. Well, this isn't the first time that Nia will be seen participating in a reality show. Earlier, she was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

