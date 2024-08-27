Dus Ka Dum Throwback: When Salman Khan revealed he met Sanjay Dutt for the first time on flight to London and asked him ‘Wahan kya karne gaye the?’

Salman Khan has proved his acting prowess in numerous movies, he has also hosted popular reality shows like Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss. During his stint as host of the former show, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff were the guests in one of the episodes. That was the instance when the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor opened up about his first meeting with the Vaastav actor.

Salman Khan said, "Sanju baba ke saath jo first mulaqat thi wo thi on a flight. Main aur meri puri family aa rahi thi London se aur Sanju same flight mein the (The first meeting with Sanju Baba was on a flight. My whole family and I were coming from London, and Sanju was also on the flight)." Then, the Megastar asked him why did he go to London. To this, Dutt gave a hilarious reply and said, "Pata nahi, daaru peene gaya tha (I don't know, I went to have drinks)."

His response left everyone in splits, including Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, Salman stated, "Daaru peene nahi chhudwaane gaye the. Toh hum log holiday se aa rahe the and yeh rehab se wapas aa rahe the toh lambe lambe baal, boots, tight jeans thi (Not for drinking but to quit alcohol. So we were returning from a holiday, and he was returning from rehab, so he had long hair and wore boots and tight jeans)." Reacting to the same, Jackie Shroff said, "How sweet."

Advertisement

Further, the Border actor recalled his meeting with Sanjay Dutt. He said that they used to meet each other often at different places. Well, reminiscing about an incident, Shroff added that he once went to Dutt's house with his friend to take a music CD, and there, he saw huge speakers.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt share a great camaraderie. Not only do they enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom amongst fans, but they also share a great bond with each other in real life.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such interesting stories!

ALSO READ: Did MC Stan just confirm breakup with his longtime girlfriend? Here's what Bigg Boss 16 winner's latest cryptic note is all about