Top 5 Hindi fantasy TV Shows on Indian Television: Sana Sayyad’s Divya-Drishti to Siddharth Nigam’s Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Gone are the days when drama shows ruled the TV screens. Nowadays, fantasy shows have garnered equal attention from viewers. It's been a while since we've seen good fantasy TV shows coming up. Popular faces like Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Siddharth Nigam, and many other actors have been part of various fantasy shows.

From Naagin to Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Karishma Kaa Karishma, these shows resonated with viewers of all ages. They captivated audiences with their gripping stories and consistently dominated the TRP charts. Discover the timeless classics of Fantasy TV Shows that have left a lasting impact.

Top 5 fantasy shows on Hindi TV

Naagin

Cast: Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran, Manish Khanna.

Naagin, an Indian supernatural fantasy thriller TV show, captured the audience's attention for multiple reasons: the tale of revenge, the captivating chemistry between the lead characters, the animated elements that delighted children, and, of course, the enchanting naagins. The plot follows the journeys of female serpents with shape-shifting abilities as they battle malevolence, seek retribution, and delve into the romantic saga of Naagin.

The Naagin franchise has now successfully completed six seasons, and each year brings a fresh season featuring popular TV personalities. All the seasons of the series have managed to top the TRP charts.

Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Cast: Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Ashish Singh, Aamir Dalvi, Raashul Tandon, Smita Bansal.

Aladdin spins the tale of a 20-year-old boy navigating through family dynamics and love. It is an absolute family entertainer show. It has the fantastical factor of the classic tale with thrilling suspense, heartwarming romance, and intricate family relationships. The show is a hit among the young audiences.

Starring Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur initially, the series later saw Ashi Singh stepping into the role of Yasmine. Siddharth Nigam portrayed a kind-hearted and clever young man who commands a Genie and evolves from the princess's best friend to her lover.

Karishma Kaa Karishma

Cast: Jhanak Shukla, Eva Grover, JD Majethia, Bhavana Balsavar, Shweta Basu Prasad.

Karishma Kaa Karishma is a fantasy TV series showcasing Jhanak Shukla as Karishma, a robot doll resembling an eleven-year-old girl. This robotic girl excels in multitasking, from lifting sofas to chopping vegetables and even fighting with goons.

Divya-Drishti

Cast: Sana Sayyad, Nyra Banerjee, Adhvik Mahajan, Sangita Ghosh.

Separated in childhood, Divya and Drishti possess divine abilities to foresee and alter the future but get separated by an evil witch, Pishachini. However, they vow to reunite and destroy the witch together.

The main characters, Divya portrayed by Nyra Banerjee, and Drishti played by Sana Sayyad, are as different as can be. While the carefree Divya doesn't hesitate to wield her magic, her actions always have positive outcomes. Drishti, on the other hand, embodies the more traditional lead role.

Baalveer

Cast: Dev Joshi, Anushka Sen, Rudra Soni, Sharmilee Raj, Shama Sikander.

Baalveer is a fantastical Indian TV show that always keeps the audience hooked with its thrilling and captivating plot. It had become a hit among teens and young kids. The show unfolds in the mystical realms of Pari Lok and Bhayankar Lok, where Baalveer, a remarkable young hero, uses his exceptional powers to combat evil forces and restore harmony.

Fantasy series give life to our imaginations and are adored by audiences. The high TRPs of these series showcase that Indian viewers have a great fondness for this genre. It's a timeless genre that keeps viewers engaged until the very end.

Has your favorite show made it to the list?

