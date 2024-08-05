Bigg Boss 18: Will Arjun Bijlani participate in the show? Find out Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner’s reply

Bigg Boss OTT 3 wrapped up, and the buzz surrounding the show hasn’t died yet. Amidst this, the internet is flooded with speculations about the upcoming Bigg Boss 18. Yes, you read that right: the controversial reality show will soon air its 18th season. Among many contestants’ names, popular actor and television personality Arjun Bijlani’s name has also popped up.

Now, India Forums reported why the actor who is currently seen in Laughter Chefs chose to avoid doing Bigg Boss for so many years.

Over the years, many popular actors have been seen in the controversial reality show, but all these years, Arjun Bijlani managed to stay away from it. To address the curious fans, Naagin fame said, "The reason is that, as reality shows, you are put through various circumstances that don't allow you to be yourself; different situations bring out your hyperness and negativity.”

He added, “I prefer to do shows like this, where I can be as I am at home,” hinting at his stint in Laughter Chefs. In one of the recent episodes of the cooking comedy show, his friends and the participants were seen teasing Bijlani about participating in Bigg Boss. This led to speculation that he might be seen in the upcoming episode.

On the other hand, talking about the upcoming reality show, reportedly Shoaib Ibrahim is the first confirmed contestant. Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner’s trophy in the previous season, with Abhishek Kumar as the first runner-up. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show is known for drama, fights, and exciting revelations.

Talking about Arjun Bijlani’s professional life, he is currently seen in Laughter Chefs, one of the most popular ongoing television shows. Hosted by Bharti Singh, it also features popular faces from the television industry, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah, among others. Owing to its popularity, the show got an extension and will be on air until September.

Bijlani has done many reality shows on tv, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Smart Jodi, to name a few.

