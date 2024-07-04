Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur spills beans on her first love, recalls first paycheck at 6 and more

Avneet Kaur engaged in a delightful and candid session with The Hauterrfly while promoting her latest Bollywood film, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. During the engaging interaction, she fondly recounted various milestones in her life, sharing anecdotes and memories linked to her "firsts".

From her initial experiences with her first car to the cherished memories of her first love, Avneet opened up about these personal moments with sincerity and warmth. Her reflections not only highlighted her journey but also offered insights into the experiences that have shaped her.

Avneet Kaur reveals her first love

Avneet Kaur, known for her role in Aladdin, candidly revealed that her first love in Bollywood was Madhuri Dixit. She fondly recalled the moment as a child when she first saw Madhuri Dixit on screen in the iconic film Devdas, particularly during the mesmerizing dance sequence of the song Maar Dala.

Avneet expressed how she, like many others around the world, was captivated by Madhuri Dixit's grace and talent in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece. This experience left an indelible impression on her, marking the beginning of her admiration for Dixit's charismatic presence and artistry in Indian cinema.

Take a look at Avneet Kaur’s post:

Avneet Kaur’s other firsts with ample memories

Avneet Kaur, known for her roles in Bollywood films like Mardaani, Tiku Weds Sheru, and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, reminisced about several memorable "firsts" in her life. She recalled her first paycheck at the age of six, which she earned after winning a competition. Avneet excitedly shared how she celebrated this achievement with her parents, using the three thousand rupees she received.

Reflecting on her early fame, Avneet mentioned her first fan encounter after participating in Dance India Dance Lil Masters in 2010. She vividly recalled meeting a cute girl around her age who admired her work. Moving forward, she fulfilled a big dream by purchasing her first car, a Range Rover, which held significant personal meaning to her.

Avneet also fondly recalled her first red carpet experience at the Zee Cine Awards in 2011, where she performed in front of a large audience, marking a milestone in her career. She then emphasized her first audition as a child, which was for an advertisement shoot, highlighting the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry.

Avneet Kaur on her first acting assignment

When asked about her first acting assignment, Avneet Kaur shared a refreshing perspective. She revealed that her journey into acting didn't start with workshops or formal classes. Instead, she grew up immersed in the vibrant world of television sets, learning firsthand from being actively involved in various television shows.

The actress emphasized how her education in acting came primarily through practical experience rather than traditional methods. She spoke passionately about absorbing the nuances of her craft on set, where each role and scene became a valuable lesson. For her, the real-life scenarios and interactions with seasoned professionals were instrumental in shaping her skills and understanding of acting.

In essence, Avneet Kaur's journey underscores the importance of hands-on learning and the profound impact of being immersed in the dynamic environment of television, where every moment contributed to her growth as an actress.

About Avneet Kaur

Born on 13 October 2001, Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress renowned for her roles in Hindi television and films. She has gained recognition for her performances in shows like Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and series such as Mardaani, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Tiku Weds Sheru.

