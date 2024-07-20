Top TV news of the week: Shweta Tiwari joins Zakir Khan's show, Payal confirms separation from Armaan Malik, and more

This week (July 14 to July 20), the television industry had so much to discuss and numerous moments made it to the headlines. Besides the concern of fans related to Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's return to India, we also had Hina Khan resuming her work after her first chemotherapy session and much more.

Several television personalities marked their attendance at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. So, let us look at the top TV news of the week that grabbed eyeballs!

1. Shweta Tiwari joins Zakir Khan's upcoming show

Popular stand-up comedian and actor Zakir Khan is all set to make his television debut with his upcoming comedy show, Aapka Apna Zakir. The makers have already released the first promo amping up the buzz among the viewers.

Meanwhile, there are reports of Shweta Tiwari joining the cast. According to the buzz, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor will be the only female in an all-men cast of Zakir Khan's show. Further, reports suggest that she will be appearing as a gorgeous 'IT girl.'

2. Payal Malik to get divorced from Armaan Malik?

The unique family equation of Payal Malik, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik has made them receive huge flak on social media platforms. In one of her latest vlogs, Payal is heard talking about separating from Armaan and starting a new vlogging journey of her own.

Addressing the hate that she and her family have been receiving, the evicted Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant mentioned that she has decided to part ways with Armaan for her children's well-being.

3. Rahul Vaidya, Abdu Rozik, and others at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

The star-studded wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was the talk of the town. While numerous film personalities and international stars graced the event, several television figures also marked their presence. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar arrived for the couple's reception night.

Abdu Rozik was also a part of the royal celebrations and posted pictures with Kim Kardashian. Further, Vishal Singh, Anusha Dandekar, Ravi Kishan, and many others added glamour to the extravaganza night.

4. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya return to India

During their trip to Italy, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got into huge trouble when they were robbed in Florence. The unfortunate event left them helpless, as their important documents, cash, and other belongings were no longer with them. After contacting the Indian Embassy, the couple received Emergency Certificates for their safe return to India. Despite the harrowing experience, they expressed delight over reconnecting with their family and loved ones.

5. Adnaan Shaikh's wild card entry to Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting, dramatic, and entertaining with each passing episode. The controversial reality show has already had four evictions so far, and Adnaan Shaikh has entered the house as the first wild-card contestant.

While Chandrika Dixit was eliminated, Adnaan's entry changed the dynamics significantly. Besides this, the abusive fight between Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao is one of the major highlights.

6. Hina Khan resumes work while recovering from breast cancer

Currently, Hina Khan is determined to recover from stage three breast cancer, and the actor recently had her first chemotherapy session as a part of her treatment. Taking to her Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame shared a video wherein she is seen wearing a wig and getting ready for her shoot.

Her team tries to hide her 'scar.' The clip has her saying, "The show must go on. We will fight it, and come out of it."

7. Gurucharan Singh meets producer Asit Kumarr Modi

Known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan Singh went missing. However, a few days after his disappearance, the actor returned and reportedly had a meeting with the show's producer, Asit Modi, at his office on July 16, 2024. Their meeting has stirred speculations about whether Gurucharan will return to TMKOC or not.

8. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's YouTube channel hacked

Bharti Singh, who is currently seen as the host of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, owns a couple of YouTube channels. In an unexpected turn of events, one of her channels got hacked, which mostly featured her podcasts with prominent personalities. She and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, appealed for immediate help from YouTube officials to regain control and secure their content.

9. Jasmine Bhasin recalls her bond with Sidharth Shukla

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmine Bhasin gave insights Into her friendship with Siddharth Shukla and got candid about the bond she shared with him. Recalling her best memories with the Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor, she said, "I survived that show because of him. He was my cheerleader, my supporter on the set." The Bigg Boss 14 fame referred to him as a 'gem of a person' and got emotional while talking about Sidharth in the past tense.

