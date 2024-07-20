Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 19: Ranvir Shorey lashed out at Sana Makbul; 'Yeh toh sadakchhap hai andar se'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has picked up the pace, and the contestants have upped their game. Clear groups are formed, and viewers are diligently voting for their favorite contestants. While there are a few friendships that viewers love, Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey's rivalry has also garnered a lot of attention. The duo indulged in a fiery exchange yesterday, which was also discussed in today's episode.

Ranvir Shorey talks about the fight with Sana Makbul to Deepak Chaurasia in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ranvir Shorey told Deepak Chaurasia that he likes Sana Sultan more than Sana Makbul because she is well-behaved. Ranvir said, "Sultan joh bhi hojaye na, woh hai shareef. Yeh toh sadakchhap hai andar se, upar se sophisticated bani hui hai andar se full sadakchhap hai. Kal mereko bol rahi hai k mere se baat ache se karo nahi toh mai bhi bolugi. After she has told me apni mendak jaisi aankh mat dikha meko. Matlab shuru khud karo baad me dusro ko bolo ke tu bol raha hai. Or yeh jitna chahti hai, with this character."

(Sultan is well-behaved. This one (Sana Makbul) is classless from within, though she acts sophisticated from the outside. Yesterday, she told me to talk to her nicely, or she could get disrespectful after she asked me not to look at her with my crocodile eyes. She starts misbehaving and then blames others. And she wants to win with this character).

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey's big fight in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In yesterday's VETO task, Ranvir Shorey was performing the task wherein he was supposed to decorate his bed with flowers while his opponents would destroy the bed. Ranvir was trying to decorate the same, but as an opponent, Sana took flowers from his bed. This caused a major altercation between the duo, and they indulged in a dirty verbal spat.

They also told each other words like 'Gutterchhap' and 'Gandi naali ka keeda.'

This week, Armaan Malik became the head of the house and gained many powers to exercise. The nominated contestants for the week are Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Deepak Chaurasia.

