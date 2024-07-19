Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik considering separation from Armaan Malik, to create another YouTube channel? Here's the truth

Payal Malik who has been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 is troubled by constant trolls. Armaan Malik's first wife Payal wants to make a firm decision related to her marriage. She is waiting for the return of her husband and his second wife Kritika Malik because of whom she is facing a lot of flak. The trio has four kids and in a recent vlog, Payal has opened up about separating from Armaan.

Payal Malik thinks of divorcing Armaan Malik:

As seen in the vlog titled Malik vlogs Payal Malik is seen taking care of the four children- Chirayu, Ayaan, Tuba, and Zaid. She is seen talking about the hardships she has been facing while taking care of the children and how Armaan Malik and Kritika are having 'maza' (fun) in the house. Payal, reveals in front of her sister that she has faced enough trolling that has disturbed her. She also reveals how her son has been understanding everything and not questioning as he is not mature.

Payal Malik further tells in the video, "Ya toh hum teeno alag hoh jaye, ya doh alag hoh jaye ya ek alag hoh jaye. Yahi hoh sakta hai. Unko pata nai chal raha bahar kya chal raha hai. Mujhe toh pata chal raha hai, etni hate, trolling, gaaliyan zindagi mei nai padi. Mera decision confirm hai. Bacho ko hum yeh sab cheeze nai sunva sakte hai. Maa baap yeh sab sun sakte hai."

Take a look at Payal Malik's Instagram:

(It translates to: Either all three of us should separate, or two should separate, or one should separate. That's all that can happen. They don't understand what's going on outside. I do. I've never faced so much hate, trolling, and abuse in my life. My decision is final. We can't let the kids hear all this. Parents can handle it, but not the kids.)

Payal further tells in the video that she has no problem leaving YouTube and also mentions how Kritika and Armaan are separately vlogging inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. She thinks that they would do separate vlogging even after coming out of the house and ends by saying, "Payal Malik karegi akele vlogging (Payal Malik will do solo vlogging.)