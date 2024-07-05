Mom-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary flaunts baby bump for FIRST time after announcing pregnancy with husband Prince Narula; WATCH

One of the most loved celebrity couples, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, are expecting their first child very soon. Weeks after dismissing pregnancy rumours, the duo announced the news last month in a unique way.

And now, the Bigg Boss 9 winner posted a video on his official Instagram handle ft his mom-to-be wife. The clip gives a peek into their pregnancy phase and shows the couple enjoying quality time together.

From walking in the rain to having food together, the moments are too adorable to be missed. Prince and Yuvika are currently on cloud nine and the video proves that their love has been growing stronger with each passing day.

Yuvika Chaudhary looks cute in a pink dress

Prince Narula is seen wearing a black T-shirt and trousers in the video, while Yuvika Chaudhary looks stylish in a pink and white midi dress. The clip starts with the couple relishing delicious food and then transitions to the Bigg Boss 9 winner splashing rainwater on his wife's face.

The next moment, the couple walks in the rain, embracing nature's beauty and making sweet memories. However, Yuvika's cute little baby bump steals our attention.

Prince captioned the post with a sweet note and wrote, "Happy pregnancy to us."

Have a look at the video here:

Fans' reactions to Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's video

After Prince Narula posted the clip, fans could not stop gushing over the couple and hence dropped heartwarming remarks in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Kitni achi feeling aari hai Most awaited moment for all of us! I’m so emotional while watching this."

Another comment read, "Soo exitedddd mannn i cannttt waiittt too see my little sibling." Further, a netizen expressed, "Saw your journey from big boss to dating in real life then getting married and now you're having your first child so happy for both of you."

For the unversed, Prince and Yuvika's love story began when they met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9. The two got married in October 2018 after a brief courtship period.

