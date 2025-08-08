TRP Report Week 30: Smriti Irani's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ranks first, Anupamaa and YRKKH fall behind

The TRP report for week 30 is out, and this week's results are quite interesting. A newly released show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has taken over the first rank. Although the show isn't entirely new, it has quickly climbed to the top, surpassing popular series like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Laughter Chefs 2 have successfully made it into the top 5.

Top 5 shows of the week

1- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has secured the first position on the TRP chart with a rating of 2.3. The second edition of the original series premiered on August 29 and generated buzz even before its release. Fans were eagerly anticipating its debut, and upon airing, the show captured the attention of the audience, which led to it ranking first in the TRP report. Last week, Anupamaa held the top spot, but this week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has dethroned it.

2- Anupamaa

Anupamaa, which ranked first last week, has slipped to the second position, also securing a rating of 2.3. This drama, starring Rupali Ganguly, has been one of the most beloved shows on television. However, it appears that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is giving a tough competition.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Following Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has claimed the third spot on the TRP chart. As one of the longest-running daily soaps, it has established a loyal fan base and continues to entertain its audience. This week, it also garnered a rating of 2.3.

4- Laughter Chefs 2

The grand finale of Laughter Chefs 2 was one of the most-watched episodes of the reality show. The star-studded cooking competition ended on a high note with Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav being declared the winners. This week, Laughter Chefs 2 received a rating of 2.0.

5- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running sitcom, has managed to keep audiences engaged. Featuring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and Munmun Dutta, the show has consistently ranked in the top 5 for several weeks. After holding the first spot for the past few weeks, it has now slipped to fifth place with a rating of 1.9.

