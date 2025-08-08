Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Episode 10 Written Update: Will Tulsi learn about Viren being the culprit?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Episode 10 Written Update: Tulsi shares her concern with Munni that Pari's to-be in-laws are judging her. However, Munni assures Tulsi that Pari looks happy and doesn't seem bothered by Ajay's mother's behavior. Vrinda calls Tulsi and informs her that she has helped the sketch artist to draw the criminal. Tulsi thanks her. Hemant receives the sketch from his friend.

Viren deletes his picture

As Hemant and Tulsi wait to see the sketch, Viren enters. As they wait to see the sketch, Hemant's phone switches off. He then keeps his phone on charge. Ajay introduces Viren to Angad and Pari. Viren recognises Angad and tells him that he has watched the news. Angad narrates the incident to Viren as the latter questions him multiple times. Angad doubts Viren. Ajay's sister tries to impress Angad.

Meanwhile, Hrithik asks Munni to compliment his hair, and he gets happy when she does it. Hemant and Tulsi try to see the sketch again. But then they see that is phone is missing. Hemant's phone is taken by Daksha to record reels. Hemant and Tulsi discuss how it is important to see the sketch to know who has deleted the CCTV footage. Viren overhears their conversation and gets concerned.

As Daksha is busy clicking pictures, Viren cunningly deletes his picture from Hemant's phone. Ajay and Pari's engagement is fixed. Ajay's family leave.

Daksha talks to Shobha, Karan and Nandini. They discuss family problems and have a light-hearted conversation. Tulsi expresses her concern about Ajay's family while talking to Mihir. Mihir assures her that Pari will stay happy after marriage.

Viren calls the cop and scolds him for creating trouble for him. The cop tells him that Nitin Gokhale has the footage, and so he must have created the sketch. The Virani family prepares for Pari and Ajay's engagement. Mihir, Angad, Hrithik and Hemant decide to cook. All family members dance together while cooking. The episode ends.

