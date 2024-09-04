Uorfi Javed reveals being harassed publicly by 15-year-old in presence of her family, 'What's your body...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to harassment.

Uorfi Javed has been making headlines owing to the newly released reality series Follow Kar Lo Yaar. It is a nine-episode show that provides an unfiltered glimpse into her life and her journey through showbiz. While the social media influencer is running busy with the promotional spree of her show, she recently shared a disturbing incident on her Instagram, describing how a 15-year-old boy harassed her in public by asking about her body count.

On her Instagram story, the former Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant opened up about experiencing an uncomfortable incident while she was being photographed in front of her family. Uorfi's note read, "Yesterday something extremely uncomfortable happened with me and my family, a group of guys were passing by while I was getting papped, a guy shouted at me 'Whats your body count' infront of everyone. The boy was hardly 15 years old. He did that infront of my mother and my family!"

Take a look at her post here:

Speaking of Follow Kar Lo Yaar, this reality series is directed by Sandeep Kukreja. Apart from her rags-to-riches backstory, it is high on discussions about family dynamics and terrible childhood trauma. The series also shows Uorfi's day-to-day hustle in order to stay relevant. Follow Kar Lo Yaar shows many aspects of her personal and professional life. Stylized with the concept of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it has been released on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

As far as Uorfi's career is concerned, the internet sensation was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 1 as one of the contestants. The show gave her considerable recognition, and her fan following surged. Well, she was also seen in Splitsvilla X5 as the mischief maker, bringing charm and interesting twists to the show. Uorfi signed the dotted lines for Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Time and again, Uorfi Javed has been trolled for her bizarre outfits and unique sartorial choices. However, she is not the one to be bothered by trolls and hits back at haters with her savage replies.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with harassment, domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Uorfi Javed will spice up this weekend episode with her unique challenge for contestants