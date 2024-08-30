India’s Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Uorfi Javed will spice up this weekend episode with her unique challenge for contestants

India’s Best Dancer 4 will be taking a step ahead with the performances when social media influencer Uorfi Javed will be gracing the show to promote her recently released Amazon Prime series Follow Karlo Yaar. Recently, Sony TV has released a new promo of India’s Best Dancer 4 and the promo showed Uorfi Javed appearing in the show and adding a twist named “Uorfi ka chouka”.

In the promo it was shown that Uorfi would be asking the contestants to dance in heels and she would also make them wear distinctive outfits. While she gave the challenge to everyone in the show, she was particularly moved by Patna-based contestant Harsh Keshri and his standout performance.

Alongside his choreographer, Pratik Utekar, Harsh wowed the audience by dancing to Hai Rama in heels—a bold choice that certainly caught everyone’s attention. Uorfi, clearly impressed, praised them by saying, "I've seen reels go viral, but your heels will take the spotlight. The performance was simply incredible. I can walk, run a marathon, and even skip in heels, while my friends struggle just to stand in theirs." Not just Uorfi Javed but even Karisma Kapoor gave a standing ovation to Harsh and his performance.

Apart from the challenge, the episode will also be special as it is going to be a family week on India’s Best Dancer 4. Steve will be seen delivering an outstanding performance in this episode making his parents and the judges proud and emotional. The judges will be complimenting him by saying, “This is the benchmark for season 4.”

This weekend the fans of India’s best dancers can expect some extraordinary performances from their favorite contestants, and the presence of their families and the social media queen Uorfi Javed will definitely add up to the entertainment quotient of the show.

